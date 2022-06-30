ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How Much Does Carpet Removal Cost?

By Katie Flannery
BobVila
BobVila
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is your carpet old, stained, worn, and dingy? If so, it’s time to get rid of it and install new flooring. Some homeowners decide on replacing it with new carpeting, while others may choose to install hardwood or laminate flooring. The first step is to remove the old carpet. According to...

www.bobvila.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BobVila

How Much Does House Siding Cost?

When people envision their ideal home, they often see fresh landscaping, pretty or sophisticated lighting—and a crisp facade that makes their home stand out from everyone else’s, presenting an attractive face that suggests that the interior is just as well kept and up to date. Unfortunately, siding is subject to the harsh effects of the climate. In some areas, this can mean constant exposure to extreme temperatures, while in other areas wind, sand, salt, and storms wreak havoc on the finish of all exterior surfaces. Fading, warping, and cracking will eventually affect all siding materials, and when the house starts to look tired, most homeowners will start to wonder about the cost to replace the siding on a house for a fresh, new look. How much does new siding cost? The average cost of replacing siding is $10,525—not an insignificant amount—so it pays for homeowners to make sure they understand the various components that make up the cost of siding replacement before seeking out quotes to make sure they get what they want, and without paying for things they don’t need.
REAL ESTATE
BobVila

How Much Does Garbage Disposal Installation Cost?

Garbage disposals make it simple to dispose of food waste so it doesn’t take up room in the garbage can or leave an odor behind in the sink. These compact appliances grind food into tiny pieces that end up in either a septic tank or sewer system, depending on the home’s plumbing system. Most units are installed beneath the sink, so they’re out of sight. Garbage disposals come in different sizes and materials, and since there are different features to choose from, homeowners can choose a custom garbage disposal that truly meets their needs.
MANUFACTURING
BobVila

How To Fix a Cracked Floor Tile Without Replacing It Entirely

Tile floors are a beautiful addition to any home, and, if installed correctly, they are a durable solution. However, tile isn’t impervious to cracking. A floor tile may break due to issues from the installation process, extreme changes in temperature, too much weight, or something as simple as dropping a heavy object in the wrong spot. Luckily, homeowners can easily mend hairline cracks in floor tiles with a few simple tools, including a popsicle stick or toothpick and a chemical compound known as epoxy.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
The Kitchn

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Huge Deals on Keurig, Staub, Roomba, and More Top Brands

With the long 4th of July weekend come tons of incredible sales on amazing goods for your home and kitchen — and we’re highlighting the best of the best for you to shop. While we’ve already scoured stellar deals at editor-favorite retailers like Williams Sonoma and Macy’s, as well as top kitchen brands including Le Creuset and Misen, we’re here to bring even more amazing deals to your attention with the Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July sale!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Laminate Flooring#Carpet Cleaning#Urban Areas#Carpet Removal Cost#Homeadvisor#Calculating Carpet Rem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
BobVila

The Best Sauna Heaters of 2022

One of the key ingredients of an efficient, comfortable home sauna is the choice of heater. There are a number of different solutions available, but it can be difficult to judge which model will give adequate performance and offer good value. If the sauna heater is too small, the air...
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday

The wildly popular KitchenAid Stand Mixer is currently on sale for the best price since Black Friday. The celebrity-favorite kitchen appliance (queue Jennifer Garner whipping up empanadas, sweet potato pie, peaches and biscuits, and more courtesy of the mixer), is just $379.99 on Amazon right now—that’s $80 off.
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

13 Floating Deck Ideas Perfect for Big or Small Backyards

When most people hear the word deck, they immediately visualize wooden planks and rails attached to the side of a structure, most commonly a house. However, not all decks are connected to houses. A low, free-standing deck offers greater flexibility in terms of outdoor placement. While a floating deck does...
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy