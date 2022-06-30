Solved! What Is Pet Liability Insurance for Renters, and Do I Need It?

Owning a pool is a dream for many, but what if there isn’t enough room to install a standard-size pool? Many homeowners with small yards opt instead for a plunge pool to cool off during the hot summer months. Less expensive than the average cost of an inground pool (though more expensive than the cost of an above-ground pool), plunge pools (sometimes called cocktail pools) are just deep enough to relax and cool off or use for low-impact water exercises. Plunge pools are an excellent option for homeowners who don’t want to spend money on the cost of a traditional-size fiberglass inground pool or are looking to reduce their water usage. Typically 5½ to 7 feet deep, plunge pools are available as above-ground, inground, or semi-inground versions. According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, plunge pool costs can range from $10,000 to $50,000, with the national average at $20,000. While not big enough to swim laps, a small plunge pool usually measures 6 feet in diameter and can cost from $10,000 to $15,000, while a larger 10- to 12-foot pool can range from $20,000 to $30,000. Some important factors that influence plunge pool cost are pool size, material, shape, and whether it’s an above-ground or inground pool. Keep in mind that any additional features added, such as a spa, lighting, or heater, will increase the dipping pool cost. Here, we’ll explore the factors in calculating plunge pool costs, additional items that can increase the price of installing a plunge pool, and important questions to ask about plunge pool installation.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO