On Sunday, authorities reported a crash between a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on East Bay Street. The early reports showed that the semi-truck fell at the familiar curve of East Bay Street, alongside the Puyallup Tribal Cemetery, just before the road forks into River Road East and Pioneer Way East.

TACOMA, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO