Segmentation of macular neovascularization and leakage in fluorescein angiography images in neovascular age-related macular degeneration using deep learning

By David Holomcik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe aim to develop an objective fully automated Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm for MNV lesion size and leakage area segmentation on fluorescein angiography (FA) in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Subjects/methods. Two FA image datasets collected form large prospective multicentre trials consisting of 4710 images from 513...

Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Drawing tests could detect Alzheimer’s disease

Changes in drawing traits have been reported in people with early-stage cognitive impairments, but most studies have used a single drawing task only. Scientists from the University of Tsukuba and IBM found that they could classify people with normal cognition, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with much greater accuracy by combining traits extracted from five drawing tasks compared to using just one or two tasks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Processing Î±-synuclein interactions

Aggregated Î±-synuclein is a feature of Parkinson disease (PD). Indeed, some cases of familial PD are caused by point mutations in or duplication of the Î±-synuclein gene (SNCA). Nevertheless, how Î±-synuclein contributes to disease pathophysiology and its physiological roles remain to be fully understood. Now, Hallacli et al. show that Î±-synuclein can interact with protein components of processing bodies (P-bodies) - membraneless organelles involved in mRNA metabolism - and that such interactions can affect mRNA stability and be relevant to disease.
SCIENCE
#Deep Learning#Image Segmentation#Gm#Cnv#Ai
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, major concerns were raised in regard to the lack of validation (against other models as well as experimentally). Several statements are unsupported, including the main conclusion that DNA in cancerous cells loses its ability for proteinization during DNA resonance, and therefore DNA resonance may be applied to control cancer. Moreover, the feasibility of its application in cancer treatment is unclear given the lack of specificity. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions of this Article.
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Genetic Study Shows Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Increase the Risk of Cataracts

Statins, a drug used to lower LDL (“bad cholesterol”) are taken by more than 40 million Americans. In fact, they are the most common drug class of prescriptions in the United States. Some of the most common statins include atorvastatin, lovastatin, pravastatin, fluvastatin, rosuvastatin, simvastatin, and pitavastatin going by brand names like Lipitor, Crestor, Lescol XL, Altoprev, Livalo, Pravachol, Ezallor, Zocor, and Zypitamag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
thefreshtoast.com

Why New Omicron Variant Is ‘The Worst’ Version Of The Virus

Two new Omicron variants are leading the charge in COVID cases in the US. One of them is of particular concern to scientists. Two new Omicron variants are currently leading infections in the US, and one of them is being called “the worst version of the virus” scientists have seen.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Research finds that social isolation is directly associated with later dementia

Social isolation is linked to lower brain volume in areas related to cognition and a higher risk of dementia, according to research published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The study found that social isolation was linked to a 26% increased risk of dementia, separately from risk factors like depression and loneliness.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
WebMD

Dementia Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency, Study Shows

Vitamin D deficiency may be associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to a recent study published in TheAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Boosting low vitamin D levels to normal ranges could help protect the brain against a loss of thinking skills as people age, the study authors wrote.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study indicates that chronic kidney disease is present in one out of ten adults

New results from one of the largest real-world evidence studies of chronic kidney disease (CKD) reveal the high burden of the disease on patients and healthcare systems, with an estimated disease prevalence of 10% of the adult population. Results from the CArdioREnal and MEtabolic (CaReMe) CKD study were published today in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH

