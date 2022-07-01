ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinatal COVID-19 maternal and neonatal outcomes at two academic birth hospitals

By Dustin D. Flannery
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescribe 1-month outcomes among newborns of persons with perinatal COVID-19. Prospective observational study of pregnant persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between 14 days before and 3 days after delivery and their newborns, from 3/2020 to 3/2021 at two urban high-risk academic hospitals. Phone interviews were conducted to determine 1-month newborn...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Considering innate immune responses in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the media focus has been on adaptive immunity, particularly antibody levels and memory T cells. However, immunologists have been striving to decipher how SARS-CoV-2 infection impacts our first line of defence, namely the innate immune system. In early 2022, Program staff from the NIAID at the NIH organized a workshop focusing on the innate immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and during COVID-19, which was chaired by Ralph Baric, Jenny Ting and John Lambris. Following the meeting, Nature Reviews Immunology invited some of the organizers and speakers to share their thoughts on the key discussion points.
Nature.com

The association between fetal gender in twin pregnancies and the risk of pediatric infectious diseases of the offspring: A population-based cohort study with long-term follow up

We aimed to study the association between fetal gender in twin pregnancies and the risk for childhood infectious morbidity of the offspring. A population-based cohort analysis was performed comparing total and subtypes of infectious related pediatric hospitalizations among males versus females offspring of twin pregnancies. The analysis included all dichorionic twins born between the years 1991"“2021. A Kaplan"“Meier survival curve was used to compare the cumulative infectious morbidity incidence, and a Cox proportional hazards model was constructed to adjust for confounders.
Nature.com

Prevention of severe brain injury in very preterm neonates: A quality improvement initiative

To determine the impact of neuroprotection interventions bundle on the incidence of severe brain injury or early death (intraventricular hemorrhage grade 3/4 or death by 7 days or ventriculomegaly or cystic periventricular leukomalacia on 1-month head ultrasound, primary composite outcome) in very preterm (270/7 to â‰¤ 296/7 weeks gestational age) infants.
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron: a new challenge for pandemic and vaccine

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 211 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent article published in Nature, Shuai et al. demonstrated a significantly reduced replication capacity and diminished pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, the latest variant of concern (VOC), mainly due to the impaired Spike protein (S protein) cleavage, reduced efficiency in utilizing co-factor TMPRSS2.1.
Nature.com

Identifying drug combinations that enhance treatment responses mediated by the tumor microenvironment

Drug combinations predicted to increase tumor cell death directly and by creating strong antitumor tumor microenvironments were identified by computational analysis of local responses to combinations of anticancer drugs delivered inside a tumor. Such predicted drug combinations were highly effective when administered systemically in mouse models of breast cancer.
MedicalXpress

New study indicates that chronic kidney disease is present in one out of ten adults

New results from one of the largest real-world evidence studies of chronic kidney disease (CKD) reveal the high burden of the disease on patients and healthcare systems, with an estimated disease prevalence of 10% of the adult population. Results from the CArdioREnal and MEtabolic (CaReMe) CKD study were published today in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
Nature.com

Association between surgeon age and postoperative complications/mortality: a systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies

The surgical workforce, like the rest of the population, is ageing. This has raised concerns about the association between the age of the surgeon and their surgical outcomes. We performed a systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies on postoperative mortality and major morbidity according to the surgeons' age. The search was performed on February 2021 using the Embase, Medline and CENTRAL databases. Postoperative mortality and major morbidity were evaluated as clinical outcomes. We categorized the surgeons' age into young-, middle-, and old-aged surgeons. We compared the differences in clinical outcomes for younger and older surgeons compared to middle-aged surgeons. Subgroup analyses were performed for major and minor surgery. Ten retrospective cohort studies on 29 various surgeries with 1,666,108 patients were considered. The mortality in patients undergoing surgery by old-aged surgeons was 1.14 (1.02"“1.28, p"‰="‰0.02) (I2"‰="‰80%) compared to those by middle-aged surgeon. No significant differences were observed according to the surgeon's age in the major morbidity and subgroup analyses. This meta-analysis indicated that surgeries performed by old-aged surgeons had a higher risk of postoperative mortality than those by middle-aged surgeons. Thus, it necessitates the introduction of a multidisciplinary approach to evaluate the performance of senior surgeons.
Nature.com

Gastric hydrodistension CT versus CT without gastric distension in preoperative TN staging of gastric carcinoma: analysis of single-center cancer registry

Accurate staging of gastric cancer is essential for the selection and optimization of therapy. Hydrodistension of the stomach is recommended to improve the accuracy of preoperative staging with contrast-enhanced multidetector computed tomography (MDCT). This study compares the performance of contrast-enhanced gastric water distension versus a nondistension MDCT protocol for T and N staging and serosal invasion in comparison to surgical histopathology. After propensity score matching, 86 patients in each group were included for analysis. The overall accuracy of distension versus nondistension group in T staging was 45% (95% CI 35"“56) and 55% (95% CI 44"“65), respectively (p"‰="‰0.29). There was no difference in the sensitivity and specificity in individual T staging and assessment of serosal invasion (all p"‰>"‰0.41). Individual stage concordance with pathology was not significantly different (all p"‰>"‰0.41). The overall accuracy of N staging was the same for distension and nondistension groups (51% [95% CI 40"“62]). The majority of N0 staging (78"“81%) were correctly staged, whereas N3 staging cases (63"“68%) were predominantly understaged. In summary, there was no significant difference in the diagnostic performance of individual TN staging and assessment of serosal invasion using MDCT with or without gastric water distension.
The Independent

HIV speeds up body’s ageing process soon after infection, study finds

HIV has an “early and substantial” impact on ageing within just two to three years of contracting the virus, according to a new study that highlights the need for early diagnosis of the infection. Research published last month in the journal iScience suggests the viral infection accelerates biological changes in the body associated with normal ageing, and may rapidly cut about five years off an individual’s life span relative to an uninfected person.“Our work demonstrates that even in the early months and years of living with HIV, the virus has already set into motion an accelerated aging process...
Nature.com

Impact of lumbar spinal stenosis on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults in Aizu cohort study (LOHAS)

Metabolic syndrome and lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) are common age-related diseases. However, the causal relationship between them remains unclear. This study aimed to identify the effects of LSS on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults. This prospective cohort study included participants of the Aizu cohort study (LOHAS) aged <"‰75Â years as of 2008. Participants with metabolic syndrome at baseline were excluded. The primary outcome measure was metabolic syndrome incidence, and the main explanatory variable was the presence of LSS, as assessed by a self-reported questionnaire. A multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression model was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for metabolic syndrome incidence during the 6-year follow-up period. Complete-case analyses were compared with the multiple imputation results. Among 1599 participants, 1390 complete cases were analyzed (mean [SD] age 62.3 [9.0] years; females, 734 [52.8%]). Among those participants, 525 (37.8%) developed metabolic syndrome during the follow-up of 3.89 [1.96] years. The presence of LSS was associated with developing metabolic syndrome (HR, 1.41; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.02"“1.95). Multiple imputation results showed similar trends of those having complete-case data (HR, 1.47; 95% CI 1.08"“2.00). This finding suggests the importance of prevention and management of LSS in community settings.
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
Nature.com

Iron deficiency and supplementation therapy in heart failure

More than 50% of patients with chronic heart failure present with iron deficiency, which is associated with reduced quality of life and worse prognosis. Intravenous iron supplementation therapy has been shown to improve clinical outcomes in these patients. Heart failure (HF) is a chronic cardiovascular disease with severe consequences in...
Nature.com

Structural variants shape driver combinations and outcomes in pediatric high-grade glioma

We analyzed the contributions of structural variants (SVs) to gliomagenesis across 179 pediatric high-grade gliomas (pHGGs). The most recurrent SVs targeted MYC isoforms and receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), including an SV amplifying a MYC enhancer in 12% of diffuse midline gliomas (DMG), indicating an underappreciated role for MYC in pHGG. SV signature analysis revealed that tumors with simple signatures were TP53 wild type (TP53WT) but showed alterations in TP53 pathway members PPM1D and MDM4. Complex signatures were associated with direct aberrations in TP53, CDKN2A and RB1 early in tumor evolution and with later-occurring extrachromosomal amplicons. All pHGGs exhibited at least one simple-SV signature, but complex-SV signatures were primarily restricted to subsets of H3.3K27M DMGs and hemispheric pHGGs. Importantly, DMGs with complex-SV signatures were associated with shorter overall survival independent of histone mutation and TP53 status. These data provide insight into the impact of SVs on gliomagenesis and the mechanisms that shape them.
Nature.com

Validity and responsiveness of the Standing and Walking Assessment Tool for sub-acute traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a retrospective longitudinal study. The Standing and Walking Assessment Tool (SWAT) combines stages of standing and walking recovery (SWAT stages) with established measures (Berg Balance Scale (BBS), 10-m walk test (10MWT), 6-min walk test (6MWT), and modified Timed Up-and-Go (mTUG)). We evaluated the SWAT's validity (known-groups and convergent) and responsiveness among inpatients with sub-acute, traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI).
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
