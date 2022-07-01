Perinatal COVID-19 maternal and neonatal outcomes at two academic birth hospitals

The surgical workforce, like the rest of the population, is ageing. This has raised concerns about the association between the age of the surgeon and their surgical outcomes. We performed a systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies on postoperative mortality and major morbidity according to the surgeons' age. The search was performed on February 2021 using the Embase, Medline and CENTRAL databases. Postoperative mortality and major morbidity were evaluated as clinical outcomes. We categorized the surgeons' age into young-, middle-, and old-aged surgeons. We compared the differences in clinical outcomes for younger and older surgeons compared to middle-aged surgeons. Subgroup analyses were performed for major and minor surgery. Ten retrospective cohort studies on 29 various surgeries with 1,666,108 patients were considered. The mortality in patients undergoing surgery by old-aged surgeons was 1.14 (1.02"“1.28, p"‰="‰0.02) (I2"‰="‰80%) compared to those by middle-aged surgeon. No significant differences were observed according to the surgeon's age in the major morbidity and subgroup analyses. This meta-analysis indicated that surgeries performed by old-aged surgeons had a higher risk of postoperative mortality than those by middle-aged surgeons. Thus, it necessitates the introduction of a multidisciplinary approach to evaluate the performance of senior surgeons.

