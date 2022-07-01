VIDEO: EmVP: Man gets award, second chance from Job Point after addiction battle

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you've ever considered owning a rescue dog or cat and have the means to take care of it, now is the time to adopt. "We've had a really hard time, you know, making space and we're an open intake shelter. So that means even when our last cage is full, we can't say no, we can't turn animals away," Aubrey Silvey from the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue said.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO