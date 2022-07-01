ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Wilkinson is a true Republican

By Judson Bennett
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

It is my honor and pleasure to endorse Candice Green Wilkinson in the upcoming Republican primary being held for the Sussex County Register of Wills Office in September. Candice has been a lifelong Republican and has worked on many GOP campaigns. She is the daughter of the former Register of Wills...

