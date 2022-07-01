ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Viscosity in water from first-principles and deep-neural-network simulations

By Cesare Malosso
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe report on an extensive study of the viscosity of liquid water at near-ambient conditions, performed within the Green-Kubo theory of linear response and equilibrium ab initio molecular dynamics (AIMD), based on density-functional theory (DFT). In order to cope with the long simulation times necessary to achieve an acceptable statistical accuracy,...

www.nature.com

