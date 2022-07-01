ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extensible on-chip mode manipulations based on metamaterials

By Xuanru Zhang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn extensible framework is proposed for on-chip spatial-mode manipulations based on metamaterial building blocks, which enables the excitation of arbitrarily high-order spatial modes in silicon waveguides. It makes a significant step towards the comprehensive and on-chip manipulations of spatial lights, and may provide promising opportunities for complex photonic functionalities....

Nature.com

Verifying the relationships of defect site and enhanced photocatalytic properties of modified ZrO nanoparticles evaluated by in-situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS

Base treatment and metal doping were evaluated as means of enhancing the photocatalytic activity of ZrO2 nanoparticles (NPs) via the generation of oxygen vacancies (OvS), and the sites responsible for this enhancement were identified and characterized by spectroscopic and microscopic techniques. We confirmed that OvS produced by base treatment engaged in photocatalytic activity for organic pollutant degradation, whereas surface defects introduced by Cr-ion doping engaged in oxidative catalysis of molecules. Moreover, we verified that base-treated ZrO2 NPs outperformed their Cr-ion doped counterparts as photocatalysts using in situ X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and scanning transmission electron microscopy coupled with electron energy loss spectroscopy (STEM-EELS). Thus, our study provides valuable information on the origin of the enhanced photocatalytic activity of modified ZrO2 NPs and demonstrates the practicality of in situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS for the evaluation of highly efficient metal oxide photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Protein"“protein interaction and non-interaction predictions using gene sequence natural vector

Predicting protein"“protein interaction and non-interaction are two important different aspects of multi-body structure predictions, which provide vital information about protein function. Some computational methods have recently been developed to complement experimental methods, but still cannot effectively detect real non-interacting protein pairs. We proposed a gene sequence-based method, named NVDT (Natural Vector combine with Dinucleotide and Triplet nucleotide), for the prediction of interaction and non-interaction. For protein"“protein non-interactions (PPNIs), the proposed method obtained accuracies of 86.23% for Homo sapiens and 85.34% for Mus musculus, and it performed well on three types of non-interaction networks. For protein-protein interactions (PPIs), we obtained accuracies of 99.20, 94.94, 98.56, 95.41, and 94.83% for Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Drosophila melanogaster, Helicobacter pylori, Homo sapiens, and Mus musculus, respectively. Furthermore, NVDT outperformed established sequence-based methods and demonstrated high prediction results for cross-species interactions. NVDT is expected to be an effective approach for predicting PPIs and PPNIs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A force measurement platform for a vitreoretinal surgical simulator using an artificial eye module integrated with a quartz crystal resonator

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 74 (2022) Cite this article. To provide quantitative feedback on surgical progress to ophthalmologists practicing inner limiting membrane (ILM) peeling, we developed an artificial eye module comprising a quartz crystal resonator (QCR) force sensor and a strain body that serves as a uniform force transmitter beneath a retinal model. Although a sufficiently large initial force must be loaded onto the QCR force sensor assembly to achieve stable contact with the strain body, the highly sensitive and wide dynamic-range property of this sensor enables the eye module to detect the slight forceps contact force. A parallel-plate strain body is used to achieve a uniform force sensitivity over the 4-mm-diameter ILM peeling region. Combining these two components allowed for a measurable force range of 0.22"‰mN to 29.6"‰N with a sensitivity error within âˆ’11.3 to 4.2% over the ILM peeling area. Using this eye module, we measured the applied force during a simulation involving artificial ILM peeling by an untrained individual and compensated for the long-term drift of the obtained force data using a newly developed algorithm. The compensated force data clearly captured the characteristics of several types of motion sequences observed from video recordings of the eye bottom using an ophthalmological microscope. As a result, we succeeded in extracting feature values that can be potentially related to trainee skill level, such as the mean and standard deviation of the pushing and peeling forces, corresponding, in the case of an untrained operator, to 122.6"‰Â±"‰95.2 and 20.4"‰Â±"‰13.2"‰mN, respectively.
JAPAN
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell system using monolithic PMUTs-on-CMOS to monitor fluid hydrodynamic properties

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 76 (2022) Cite this article. In this work, a single cell capable of monitoring fluid density, viscosity, sound velocity, and compressibility with a compact and small design is presented. The fluid measurement system is formed by a two-port AlScN piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer (PMUT) with an 80"‰Î¼m length monolithically fabricated with a 130"‰nm complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) process. The electrode configuration allows the entire system to be implemented in a single device, where one electrode is used as an input and the other as an output. Experimental verification was carried out by exploiting the features of piezoelectric devices such as resonators and acoustic transducers, where a frequency shift and amplitude variation are expected because of a change in density and viscosity. A sensitivity of 482"‰Â±"‰14"‰Hz/kg/m3 demonstrates the potential of the system compared to other dual-electrode PMUTs. In addition, according to the acoustic measurement, the sound velocity, fluid compressibility, and viscosity coefficient can be extracted, which, to the best of our knowledge, is novel in these PMUT systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simple sacrificial-layer-free microfabrication processes for air-cavity Fresnel acoustic lenses (ACFALs) with improved focusing performance

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 75 (2022) Cite this article. Focused ultrasound (FUS) is a powerful tool widely used in biomedical therapy and imaging as well as in sensors and actuators. Conventional focusing techniques based on curved surfaces, metamaterial structures, and multielement phased arrays either present difficulties in massively parallel manufacturing with high precision or require complex drive electronics to operate. These difficulties have been addressed by microfabricated self-focusing acoustic transducers (SFATs) with Parylene air-cavity Fresnel acoustic lenses (ACFALs), which require a time-demanding step in removing the sacrificial layer. This paper presents three new and improved types of ACFALs based on polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), an SU-8/PDMS bilayer, and SU-8, which are manufactured through simple sacrificial-layer-free microfabrication processes that are two to four times faster than that for the Parylene ACFALs. Moreover, by studying the effect of the lens thickness on the acoustic transmittance through the lens, the performance of the transducers has been optimized with improved thickness control techniques developed for PDMS and SU-8. As a result, the measured power transfer efficiency (PTE) and peak output acoustic pressure are up to 2.0 and 1.8 times higher than those of the Parylene ACFALs, respectively. The simple microfabrication techniques described in this paper are useful for manufacturing not only high-performance ACFALs but also other miniaturized devices with hollow or suspended structures for microfluidic and optical applications.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Processing Î±-synuclein interactions

Aggregated Î±-synuclein is a feature of Parkinson disease (PD). Indeed, some cases of familial PD are caused by point mutations in or duplication of the Î±-synuclein gene (SNCA). Nevertheless, how Î±-synuclein contributes to disease pathophysiology and its physiological roles remain to be fully understood. Now, Hallacli et al. show that Î±-synuclein can interact with protein components of processing bodies (P-bodies) - membraneless organelles involved in mRNA metabolism - and that such interactions can affect mRNA stability and be relevant to disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Small reorganization energy acceptors enable low energy losses in non-fullerene organic solar cells

Minimizing energy loss is of critical importance in the pursuit of attaining high-performance organic solar cells. Interestingly, reorganization energy plays a crucial role in photoelectric conversion processes. However, the understanding of the relationship between reorganization energy and energy losses has rarely been studied. Here, two acceptors, Qx-1 and Qx-2, were developed. The reorganization energies of these two acceptors during photoelectric conversion processes are substantially smaller than the conventional Y6 acceptor, which is beneficial for improving the exciton lifetime and diffusion length, promoting charge transport, and reducing the energy loss originating from exciton dissociation and non-radiative recombination. So, a high efficiency of 18.2% with high open circuit voltage above 0.93"‰V in the PM6:Qx-2 blend, accompanies a significantly reduced energy loss of 0.48"‰eV. This work underlines the importance of the reorganization energy in achieving small energy losses and paves a way to obtain high-performance organic solar cells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, major concerns were raised in regard to the lack of validation (against other models as well as experimentally). Several statements are unsupported, including the main conclusion that DNA in cancerous cells loses its ability for proteinization during DNA resonance, and therefore DNA resonance may be applied to control cancer. Moreover, the feasibility of its application in cancer treatment is unclear given the lack of specificity. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions of this Article.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

I led the US lawsuit against big tobacco for its harmful lies. Big oil is next

In 2005, I was the lead counsel on behalf of the US in one of the biggest corporate accountability legal actions ever filed. That trial proved that the tobacco industry knew it was selling and marketing a harmful product, that it had funded denial of public health science, and had used deceptive advertising and PR to protect assets instead of protecting consumers.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Targeting mitochondrial one-carbon enzyme MTHFD2 together with pemetrexed confers therapeutic advantages in lung adenocarcinoma

Metabolic remodeling is the fundamental molecular feature of malignant tumors. Cancer cells require sufficient energy supplies supporting their high proliferative rate. MTHFD2, a mitochondrial one-carbon metabolic enzyme, is dysregulated in several malignancies and may serve as a promising therapeutic candidate in cancer treatment. Here, our data confirmed that MTHFD2 gene and protein was upregulated in the cancerous tissues of LUAD patients and was correlated with a poor survival in LUAD. MTHFD2 was involved in lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and apoptosis by mediating its downstream molecules, such as DNA helicases (MCM4 and MCM7), as well as ZEB1, Vimentin and SNAI1, which contributed to tumor cell growth and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) process. Moreover, we identified that miRNA-99a-3p appeared to be an upstream mediator directly regulating MTHFD2 and MCM4 expression. Moreover, specific inhibition of MTHFD2 functions by siRNA or a chemical compound, improved anti-tumor sensitivities induced by pemetrexed in LUAD. Taken together, our study revealed the underlying molecular mechanisms of MTHFD2 in regulating cell proliferation and identified a novel therapeutic strategy improving the treatment efficacies in LUAD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Imaging DNA double-strand breaks - are we there yet?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) are fundamental to cell biology, from evolution to the latest gene-editing technologies. Yet, does an assay exist that truly quantitatively visualizes DSBs? Over-reliance on DSB detection by proxies can misguide interpretation of conventional assays, and more faithful DSB representatives await development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structures of LIG1 that engage with mutagenic mismatches inserted by polÎ² in base excision repair

DNA ligase I (LIG1) catalyzes the ligation of the nick repair intermediate after gap filling by DNA polymerase (pol) Î² during downstream steps of the base excision repair (BER) pathway. However, how LIG1 discriminates against the mutagenic 3"²-mismatches incorporated by polÎ² at atomic resolution remains undefined. Here, we determine the X-ray structures of LIG1/nick DNA complexes with G:T and A:C mismatches and uncover the ligase strategies that favor or deter the ligation of base substitution errors. Our structures reveal that the LIG1 active site can accommodate a G:T mismatch in the wobble conformation, where an adenylate (AMP) is transferred to the 5"²-phosphate of a nick (DNA-AMP), while it stays in the LIG1-AMP intermediate during the initial step of the ligation reaction in the presence of an A:C mismatch at the 3"²-strand. Moreover, we show mutagenic ligation and aberrant nick sealing of dG:T and dA:C mismatches, respectively. Finally, we demonstrate that AP-endonuclease 1 (APE1), as a compensatory proofreading enzyme, removes the mismatched bases and interacts with LIG1 at the final BER steps. Our overall findings provide the features of accurate versus mutagenic outcomes coordinated by a multiprotein complex including polÎ², LIG1, and APE1 to maintain efficient repair.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum-enhanced radiometry via approximate quantum error correction

Quantum sensing based on exotic quantum states is appealing for practical metrology applications and fundamental studies. However, these quantum states are vulnerable to noise and the resulting quantum enhancement is weakened in practice. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a quantum-enhanced sensing scheme with a bosonic probe, by exploring the large Hilbert space of the bosonic mode and developing both the approximate quantum error correction and the quantum jump tracking approaches. In a practical radiometry scenario, we attain a 5.3"‰dB enhancement of sensitivity, which reaches 9.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 when measuring the excitation population of a receiver mode. Our results demonstrate the potential of quantum sensing with near-term quantum technologies, not only shedding new light on the quantum advantage of sensing, but also stimulating further efforts on bosonic quantum technologies.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

1-Pbps orbital angular momentum fibre-optic transmission

Space-division multiplexing (SDM), as a main candidate for future ultra-high capacity fibre-optic communications, needs to address limitations to its scalability imposed by computation-intensive multi-input multi-output (MIMO) digital signal processing (DSP) required to eliminate the crosstalk caused by optical coupling between multiplexed spatial channels. By exploiting the unique propagation characteristics of orbital angular momentum (OAM) modes in ring core fibres (RCFs), a system that combines SDM and C"‰+"‰L band dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) in a 34"‰km 7-core RCF is demonstrated to transport a total of 24960 channels with a raw (net) capacity of 1.223 (1.02) Peta-bit sâˆ’1 (Pbps) and a spectral efficiency of 156.8 (130.7) bit sâˆ’1 Hzâˆ’1. Remarkably for such a high channel count, the system only uses fixed-size 4 Ã— 4 MIMO DSP modules with no more than 25 time-domain taps. Such ultra-low MIMO complexity is enabled by the simultaneous weak coupling among fibre cores and amongst non-degenerate OAM mode groups within each core that have a fixed number of 4 modes. These results take the capacity of OAM-based fibre-optic communications links over the 1"‰Pbps milestone for the first time. They also simultaneously represent the lowest MIMO complexity and the 2nd smallest fibre cladding diameter amongst reported few-mode multicore-fibre (FM-MCF) SDM systems of >1"‰Pbps capacity. We believe these results represent a major step forward in SDM transmission, as they manifest the significant potentials for further up-scaling the capacity per optical fibre whilst keeping MIMO processing to an ultra-low complexity level and in a modularly expandable fashion.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Twin physically unclonable functions based on aligned carbon nanotube arrays

Physically unclonable functions (PUFs) are a promising technology for generating cryptographic primitives using random imperfections in a physical entity. However, the keys inside PUFs are still vulnerable as they must be written into non-volatile memories and shared with participants that do not hold the PUF before secure communication. Here we show that pairs of identical PUFs (twin PUFs) can be fabricated together on an aligned carbon nanotube array and used for secure communication without key pre-extraction and storage. Two rows of field-effect transistors are fabricated perpendicular to the carbon nanotube growth direction, randomly producing three types of transistor channel-based on metallic nanotubes, semiconducting nanotubes and no nanotubes-that can be used to extract ternary bits for use as a shared key. The twin PUFs exhibit high uniformity, uniqueness, randomness and reliability, as well as a consistency of approximately 95%. We show that separated twin PUFs can provide secure communication with a bit error rate of one bit per trillion via a fault-tolerant design.
COMPUTERS

