Elvis Presley changed the music business when he shook his hips for an audience for the first time, and Baz Luhrmann tried to change the musical biopic by bringing the King of Rock and Roll back to life with Elvis. Luhrmann didn't break the mold though, he just added as much of his personal flair to make Elvis his own while keeping the film firmly tied to the birth-to-death track. Elvis ends up being an exhausting experience, one that puts Presley's role in crafting his persona into question and is lifted by an excellent lead performance from Austin Butler.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO