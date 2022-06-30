ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

SNHS Hosted Event During NeighborWorks Week

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalisbury Neighborhood Housing Services (SNHS) hosted a “Growing Together...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Sussex County awards $7.5 million in ARPA funds

Affordable housing agencies and the three healthcare systems in Sussex County are among those benefiting from county American Rescue Plan Act funds. At its June 28 meeting, Sussex County Council voted to distribute $7.5 million in federal ARPA funds awarded to the county. The funds, as required by the act, are aimed at assisting local healthcare providers, nonprofit groups and others in the ongoing coronavirus recovery.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
talbotspy.org

Easton Volunteer Fire Department Wins Several Categories at MSFA

Volunteers from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD)attended the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) Parade in Ocean City and won ten awards for their participation. “EVFD well represented the Town of Easton during the convention activities. Judging by the crowd’s reactions, they appreciated it also. Congratulations to...
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

“So one barrier gone:” Wicomico Public Libraries go fine free

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you’ve thrown out or misplaced your old library card, you might want it now as today marks day one of Wicomico Public Libraries going fine free. Library personnel say they’re striving to remove all barriers that stop community members from visiting their facilities, with the biggest being fines.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salisbury, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Salisbury, MD
Government
Cape Gazette

In Rehoboth, questions linger for Sandcastle Motel project

Rehoboth Beach staff were able to explain why the contractor for the Sandcastle Motel was given special permission to demolish a large portion of the structure in the middle of the city’s annual moratorium on demolition. However, that wasn’t the case for those same staff members when commissioners questioned why the multimillion-dollar renovation wasn’t sent to the planning commission for site-plan review, despite appearing to meet a number of requirements that should have triggered one.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Ground is broken for new Sussex Family Court

The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place June 28 in downtown Georgetown on the site of what will be the new Sussex County Family Court building at the corner of Race and Market streets, across from the Sussex County Courthouse. “This is a great day for the Family Court of the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Snhs Hosted Event During#Neighborworks Week#Camden Community Garden
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Features Three Days of Events

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A free concert featuring a nationally-renowned jazz group, an exclusive opening party where attendees dress in their best all-white attire, and a free opening reception to kick off the 22nd annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival in a big way this July 8 in downtown Leonardtown. As one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events, this three-day […]
Cape Gazette

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

South Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

A time when mills powered Sussex’s economy

For the better part of two centuries, grist mills were an important part of Sussex County's economy. Every town, village and crossroads had at least one where farmers would bring their corn, wheat and barley to be milled into flour. There were at least 40 mills in the county from the late 1600s into the 20th century.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigates Wicomico County Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wicomico County fire on Friday July 1. Around 8 pm, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 161 Farmers Market Road, Salisbury. The structure was described as a 'Wood framed barn'. The estimated loss of structural damage is...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WMDT.com

SBY zoo updates, big plans for expansion in the works

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoological park has been giving residents a free and exciting adventure with wild animals for over 60 years. Even though the zoo has gone through some major changes since its beginning, those with the park say they have a lot more plans in the work. “Trying to give them natural spaces that enhance their normal characteristics and abilities,” says zoo Director, Leonora Dillon.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City electric vehicle rental business gets final denial

Light Riders owners must wait 12 months to submit new plan. Despite a last-ditch effort to obtain a necessary conditional use approval, Segway and scooter rentals will not be available this summer at a new electric vehicle rental store on the bayside downtown. Alicia Jenkins, the co-owner of Light Riders...
WMDT.com

Jay Copeland visits Wicomico Co. summer camp

SALISBURY, Md. – Campers at Wicomico County’s Title I summer camp got quite the surprise on Wednesday. American Idol star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland paid the students a visit and even sang a song for them. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean City business owner pleads guilting to tax fraud

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A Berlin man has pleaded guilty to tax fraud related to his Ocean City business. According to his guilty plea, 66-year-old Sunil Chawla owned and operated “India Emporium”, a seasonal retail store, for more than 20 years. Chawla also received income from a business (“Company 1”) operated by his son, 36-year-old Saurabh Chawla, from 2009 to 2019. Chawla’s duties at Company 1 included receiving electronics and other items obtained by the company. Chawla was involved in reselling, maintaining and tracking Company 1’s inventory, and packaging and shipping daily orders as directed by his son, Saurabh. From 2009 to 2018, Chawla reportedly received an annual salary of approximately $60,000 from Company 1. Every month, Chawla frequently wrote himself a $5,000 check that was drawn against Company 1’s bank account. In 2009 and 2010, Chawla intentionally did not report any income from Company 1. From 2012 to 2018, Chawla repeatedly engaged in tax fraud by underreporting his $60,000 annual salary at Company 1, resulting in a $70,000 tax loss to the IRS.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 6/25/2022, Tpr J. Engleman responded to the Family Dollar, located at 21703 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed Shanel Lavonya Gantt, 39 of Beaver Falls, PA had been previously trespassed from the property. Gantt was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property and was released from the scene.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy