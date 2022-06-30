ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

USDA Farm Service Agency Announced Appointees

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced appointees who will serve on...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Cape Gazette

Sussex County awards $7.5 million in ARPA funds

Affordable housing agencies and the three healthcare systems in Sussex County are among those benefiting from county American Rescue Plan Act funds. At its June 28 meeting, Sussex County Council voted to distribute $7.5 million in federal ARPA funds awarded to the county. The funds, as required by the act, are aimed at assisting local healthcare providers, nonprofit groups and others in the ongoing coronavirus recovery.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
talbotspy.org

Easton Volunteer Fire Department Wins Several Categories at MSFA

Volunteers from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD)attended the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) Parade in Ocean City and won ten awards for their participation. “EVFD well represented the Town of Easton during the convention activities. Judging by the crowd’s reactions, they appreciated it also. Congratulations to...
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Fishing impact of wind farm cables still unknown

Since my article last Friday, I have been contacted by folks from US Wind and Ørsted with information on how the cables will come ashore at Three R’s Road and travel under Indian River Bay to Millsboro, how deep they will be buried and how little they will affect the fish. Unfortunately, all studies to date are in deep water. To the best of their knowledge, no studies have been done on what effects the electromagnetic fields will have on fish in shallow water.
LEWES, DE
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City electric vehicle rental business gets final denial

Light Riders owners must wait 12 months to submit new plan. Despite a last-ditch effort to obtain a necessary conditional use approval, Segway and scooter rentals will not be available this summer at a new electric vehicle rental store on the bayside downtown. Alicia Jenkins, the co-owner of Light Riders...
Cape Gazette

Commercial marina proposed for Rehoboth Bay’s Arnell Creek

The developer of Osprey Point, a 217-lot subdivision along Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has submitted an application to the state to build a 25-slip commercial marina that would be open to the public and future residents of the development. According to a June 22 public notice issued by...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

A time when mills powered Sussex’s economy

For the better part of two centuries, grist mills were an important part of Sussex County's economy. Every town, village and crossroads had at least one where farmers would bring their corn, wheat and barley to be milled into flour. There were at least 40 mills in the county from the late 1600s into the 20th century.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

SBY zoo updates, big plans for expansion in the works

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoological park has been giving residents a free and exciting adventure with wild animals for over 60 years. Even though the zoo has gone through some major changes since its beginning, those with the park say they have a lot more plans in the work. “Trying to give them natural spaces that enhance their normal characteristics and abilities,” says zoo Director, Leonora Dillon.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

In Rehoboth, questions linger for Sandcastle Motel project

Rehoboth Beach staff were able to explain why the contractor for the Sandcastle Motel was given special permission to demolish a large portion of the structure in the middle of the city’s annual moratorium on demolition. However, that wasn’t the case for those same staff members when commissioners questioned why the multimillion-dollar renovation wasn’t sent to the planning commission for site-plan review, despite appearing to meet a number of requirements that should have triggered one.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
baysideoc.com

MDOT unveils Route 90 study in virtual talk

Several potential solutions to summertime traffic woes discussed with timetables. It’s still going to be a while before earth is moved, but possibilities for what a wider Route 90 might look like are becoming clearer. Officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation hosted a virtual Q&A with the public...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

South Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Ocean City business owner pleads guilting to tax fraud

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A Berlin man has pleaded guilty to tax fraud related to his Ocean City business. According to his guilty plea, 66-year-old Sunil Chawla owned and operated “India Emporium”, a seasonal retail store, for more than 20 years. Chawla also received income from a business (“Company 1”) operated by his son, 36-year-old Saurabh Chawla, from 2009 to 2019. Chawla’s duties at Company 1 included receiving electronics and other items obtained by the company. Chawla was involved in reselling, maintaining and tracking Company 1’s inventory, and packaging and shipping daily orders as directed by his son, Saurabh. From 2009 to 2018, Chawla reportedly received an annual salary of approximately $60,000 from Company 1. Every month, Chawla frequently wrote himself a $5,000 check that was drawn against Company 1’s bank account. In 2009 and 2010, Chawla intentionally did not report any income from Company 1. From 2012 to 2018, Chawla repeatedly engaged in tax fraud by underreporting his $60,000 annual salary at Company 1, resulting in a $70,000 tax loss to the IRS.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigates Wicomico County Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wicomico County fire on Friday July 1. Around 8 pm, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 161 Farmers Market Road, Salisbury. The structure was described as a 'Wood framed barn'. The estimated loss of structural damage is...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Ground is broken for new Sussex Family Court

The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place June 28 in downtown Georgetown on the site of what will be the new Sussex County Family Court building at the corner of Race and Market streets, across from the Sussex County Courthouse. “This is a great day for the Family Court of the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Canalfront Park courts to close July 5

Those looking to play basketball, tennis or pickleball at Lewes Canalfront Park this summer will have to wait until August. The City of Lewes will be repaving the courts with a new material that officials say is vastly superior to the current surface. Lines for basketball, tennis and pickleball will also be painted, upgrading the cosmetics and quality of both arenas. Unfortunately for those utilizing the courts, the contractor performing the work requires the temperature to be 80 degrees and rising in order to lay out the new surface.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Some Change July 4th Weekend Plans Due to Inflation, High Gas Prices

OCEAN CITY, Md. - It has been a slow start to the summer season at Piezano's Pizza on the boardwalk. Manager Ibrahim Aksut says unfortunately he has had to raise prices. "We had to increase our prices because we buy the products, the products are very expensive right now so we had to increase our prices too. So unfortunately, we had to do that," he said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Popular Seafood Spots in Ocean City, Maryland

Crabs, shrimp, clams, and oysters are abundant on the Delmarva Peninsula, and there's no better place to enjoy fresh, local seafood than Ocean City. Countless restaurants dot the barrier island, and you'll find everything from laid-back crab shacks to upscale dining rooms serving elevated seafood dishes. Here are just a few amazing places to eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.
OCEAN CITY, MD

