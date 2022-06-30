Sarah Walker Honored as “Kiwanian of the Month”

OCEAN CITY — Things did not look promising for Wesley Smith as the summer of 1989 approached. He was living in Bel Air and had just dropped out of high school. With not a lot more than desire, he headed to Ocean City to live at the beach and join the beach patrol. The test one takes to even be considered for the OCBP starts with an early morning swim in the bone chilling waters at the inlet. Wesley, like all the others before him, would have to swim from the rock piles at the southern most point of the beach, around the pier and race up the sand to the finish line. He’d have 10 minutes. If he didn’t make it, his plan for being a guard would be over.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO