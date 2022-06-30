ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Kiwanis Club Welcomed Two New Members

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 15 the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Cape Gazette

Sussex County awards $7.5 million in ARPA funds

Affordable housing agencies and the three healthcare systems in Sussex County are among those benefiting from county American Rescue Plan Act funds. At its June 28 meeting, Sussex County Council voted to distribute $7.5 million in federal ARPA funds awarded to the county. The funds, as required by the act, are aimed at assisting local healthcare providers, nonprofit groups and others in the ongoing coronavirus recovery.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

Ocean Pines Plans Fireworks, 5K, Special Farmers Market

BERLIN – There will be no shortage of activities over the Fourth of July weekend for the Ocean Pines community. The following is a rundown of events. Fourth Fireworks: The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will once again host a Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road.
OCEAN PINES, MD
talbotspy.org

Easton Volunteer Fire Department Wins Several Categories at MSFA

Volunteers from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD)attended the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) Parade in Ocean City and won ten awards for their participation. “EVFD well represented the Town of Easton during the convention activities. Judging by the crowd’s reactions, they appreciated it also. Congratulations to...
EASTON, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Air Show terms approved

The Ocean City’s first-ever multi-year event contract is on its way to approval. At a work session Tuesday, council members signed off on the proposed terms of a working three-year agreement with the organizers of the Ocean City Air Show after working out some sticking points. “I think we...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

‘Beach Secrets’ wins national awards

Lewes-based Cat & Mouse Press announced that its book “Beach Secrets” has won two first-place awards from the National Federation of Press Women. The awards, presented at the organization’s conference in Fargo, N.D., were for editing and for a collection of short stories by multiple authors. The book had previously received first-place state-level awards from Delaware Press Association.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

In Rehoboth, questions linger for Sandcastle Motel project

Rehoboth Beach staff were able to explain why the contractor for the Sandcastle Motel was given special permission to demolish a large portion of the structure in the middle of the city’s annual moratorium on demolition. However, that wasn’t the case for those same staff members when commissioners questioned why the multimillion-dollar renovation wasn’t sent to the planning commission for site-plan review, despite appearing to meet a number of requirements that should have triggered one.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

South Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

SBY zoo updates, big plans for expansion in the works

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoological park has been giving residents a free and exciting adventure with wild animals for over 60 years. Even though the zoo has gone through some major changes since its beginning, those with the park say they have a lot more plans in the work. “Trying to give them natural spaces that enhance their normal characteristics and abilities,” says zoo Director, Leonora Dillon.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade is a Lewes tradition

The Doo-Dah Parade has been a Lewes tradition for more than 50 years. Although it’s never been an officially sanctioned parade, hundreds of people line the city’s streets about 5 p.m. every Fourth of July in anticipation of the fun, loosely organized celebration. Dennis Forney captured this photograph just a month after establishing the Cape Gazette in 1993. Shown is Leon Fisher driving his antique John Deere tractor hauling a trailer-load of Fourth of July celebrants. The parade was founded by Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley, who rallied people to gather pots and pans and metal trash can lids to use as cymbals, and along with a portable record player with an album of John Philip Sousa marches, they took to the streets. It has grown into a much-anticipated event in Lewes. Shockley passed away in 2000, while Hoenen died in 2019, but their memories live on every Fourth of July in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach Police Chief Sam Mackert to retire after 33 years

After 33 years of service, Dewey Beach Police Chief Sam Mackert is set to retire. Dewey Beach commissioners voted unanimously June 17 to name Lt. Billy Hocker as interim officer in charge of the police department upon Mackert’s retirement until a new chief is selected. Town Manager Bill Zolper...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City electric vehicle rental business gets final denial

Light Riders owners must wait 12 months to submit new plan. Despite a last-ditch effort to obtain a necessary conditional use approval, Segway and scooter rentals will not be available this summer at a new electric vehicle rental store on the bayside downtown. Alicia Jenkins, the co-owner of Light Riders...
Cape Gazette

Commercial marina proposed for Rehoboth Bay’s Arnell Creek

The developer of Osprey Point, a 217-lot subdivision along Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has submitted an application to the state to build a 25-slip commercial marina that would be open to the public and future residents of the development. According to a June 22 public notice issued by...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Jay Copeland visits Wicomico Co. summer camp

SALISBURY, Md. – Campers at Wicomico County’s Title I summer camp got quite the surprise on Wednesday. American Idol star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland paid the students a visit and even sang a song for them. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
Katie Cherrix

Popular Seafood Spots in Ocean City, Maryland

Crabs, shrimp, clams, and oysters are abundant on the Delmarva Peninsula, and there's no better place to enjoy fresh, local seafood than Ocean City. Countless restaurants dot the barrier island, and you'll find everything from laid-back crab shacks to upscale dining rooms serving elevated seafood dishes. Here are just a few amazing places to eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.
OCEAN CITY, MD
downbeach.com

3 Swimmers rescued after swimming in ocean after lifeguard hours

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol made three rescues, all after hours, Thursday evening. At 6:30 p.m. a father and son, whose names were not released, were swimming off Fifth Street beach near the jetty when they got caught in rip currents, officials said. Lifeguards from the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Lewes Canalfront Park courts to close July 5

Those looking to play basketball, tennis or pickleball at Lewes Canalfront Park this summer will have to wait until August. The City of Lewes will be repaving the courts with a new material that officials say is vastly superior to the current surface. Lines for basketball, tennis and pickleball will also be painted, upgrading the cosmetics and quality of both arenas. Unfortunately for those utilizing the courts, the contractor performing the work requires the temperature to be 80 degrees and rising in order to lay out the new surface.
LEWES, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Iconic Dolle’s sign has a new home

The iconic Dolle’s sign was installed Wednesday on the outside wall of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society Museum. The boardwalk sign’s future became clouded when the building was sold by family members of the store’s founder. The store moved to a location a short distance away along the boardwalk but does not have the prime corner exposure that came with a location where Rehoboth Avenue meets the beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

