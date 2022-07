Thousands of spectators are expected to descend on Alexandra Palace in London to witness the annual Red Bull Soapbox race.Around 70 teams of amateur drivers and crews have been tasked with creating their own homemade non-motorised soapboxes that will race on the downhill course on Sunday.Each soapbox vehicle is unique and many of the crews have been inspired by their favourite TV shows and fictional characters from films including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Ghostbusters.One team called The Handsome Homers have included a large doughnut on their bright pink soapbox, called the Pink Lightening, inspired by The Simpsons.Team captain Jack...

TV SHOWS ・ 23 HOURS AGO