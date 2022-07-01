Guest editorial: Mind the rear seat before walking away
No parent wants to outlive their child. For some, the loss of a child is simply too much to bear. On Tuesday, an 18-month-old toddler died in Chesterfield County after the father left the child in a hot car for “several hours,” according to a press release from the organization Kids...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A nighttime blaze that engulfed a historic elementary school in Virginia's capital city has been deemed "accidental" but the exact cause remains undetermined after a lengthy fire department investigation. The Richmond Fire Department said in a statement Friday evening that the months-long investigation into the William...
RICHMOND Va. — Police are looking for the person who opened fire on Interstate 95 in Richmond early Monday morning. The gunfire injured a driver. "Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71 mile marker in the City of Richmond. The Honda Civic was eventually located at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old male from Richmond, Va., was located inside the Honda and found to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, wounds."
Protestors kneeling on the Capital Beltway in Maryland brought traffic to a halt on July Fourth. Traffic was at a complete standstill as of 12:30 at Route 29 due to climate protestors in Silver Spring, according to developing reports. Maryland State Police and local police were at the scene. to...
Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Richmond Police say six people were shot early on Independence Day near the Cyber Cafe on West Broad Street. Police say two of the wounded have life-threatening injuries. While Police have not announced any arrests, they also say there is no threat to the public at...
RICHMOND, Va. — Two women have been found dead and a retired police department employee has been charged with second-degree murder in their killings following a lengthy weekend standoff, authorities in suburban Richmond said. The incident began Saturday afternoon when Henrico County police were called to a home for...
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) -- Police say a child is dead and another person is injured after multiple shootings at a party in central Virginia. Local news outlets report officers were called to an event venue in suburban Richmond on Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival,...
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Virginia. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officials are encouraging people not to drink and drive and to be mindful of drunk drivers on the roadway on the 4th of July. AAA is reporting that auto travel will set a new record over the holiday weekend, which means more chances for a crash to happen.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming car show aims to help a Fluvanna County man who is battling cancer. Danny Reardon is the owner of Danny’s Bar and Grill in Palmyra. The father of three is battling cancer and working to keep his restaurant going while undergoing...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the second time in a day, first responders have recovered the body of someone who drowned in the Chesapeake Bay off of a Shore Drive beach. In this instance, according to Virginia Beach Police, the victim is a 44-year-old man from Virginia Beach. This...
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now allowing driver’s license extensions of up to six years for military, foreign service members, and government contractors working outside of Virginia. The DMV also is lengthening the good cause extensions from one to two years. Those extensions apply to things like...
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are looking for the person responsible for shooting into a vehicle while driving past another vehicle. On Monday, July 4 around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Cedar Level Road and Wilmington Avenue for the report of an accident that resulted in the vehicle getting hit by gunfire.
CHESTERFIELD, Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield that left one man dead. On Saturday, July 2, at 8:10 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred northbound on I-95 on the ramp going towards Route 288 northbound. 36-year-old Kenneth...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend meant for celebrations turned violent from Jackson Ward to The Fan. Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings that killed one and injured several people during the 4th of July weekend. The first shooting happened on West Main Street at City Dogs Sunday night...
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Colorado Springs man faces multiple charges after a police pursuit ends in a crash in Chesterfield on the Fourth of July. At around 10:00 a.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was driving north on I-295 near mile marker seven in Prince George County, when a Virginia State Police trooper’s radar found the sedan traveling 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Glen Allen High school student Julia Budzinski was killed while tubing in the James River Saturday when she came into contact with the boat that was pulling her, according to investigators with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources [DWR]. Budzinski, 17, was one of two teenagers who...
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Loved ones are remembering a mother and daughter who were killed during a barricade incident and shooting in Henrico County, Virginia. Police said 60-year-old Richard Crowder has been charged in connection with the double homicide on Saturday. He’s also a former employee of the Henrico County Police Division who retired in 2014.
