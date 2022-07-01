ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Guest editorial: Mind the rear seat before walking away

By The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo parent wants to outlive their child. For some, the loss of a child is simply too much to bear. On Tuesday, an 18-month-old toddler died in Chesterfield County after the father left the child in a hot car for “several hours,” according to a press release from the organization Kids...

