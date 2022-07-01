ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Cash Buyers in 2022

bozemanmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a wet spring. In addition to the rainfall, the Fed has been trying to throw a little water on inflation. As such, we’ve seen a large uptick in mortgage rates. As I write this, rates are hovering around 6%. This is up from average rates around or even below...

bozemanmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
explorebigsky.com

New Bozeman development project honors agriculture, sustainability

Editor’s note: Outlaw Real Estate Partners is an Outlaw Partners company, publisher of Explore Big Sky. BOZEMAN – A new 100+ acre master-planned, mixed-use agrihood community project called Urban Farm is set to break ground in Bozeman and aims to set a new precedent for active, sustainable development. Located west of South Cottonwood Road on the former Norton Ranch, the site will include a mix of residential units, office, retail and commercial use spaces. A greenhouse, edible landscape and community garden project will aim to grow enough produce to provide CSA memberships for residents as well as the adjacent café and restaurant.
BOZEMAN, MT
Post Register

Bear town aims to ‘Keep it Grizzly’

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Max, a 3-year-old brown bear, plays with a log the size of an adult human, flipping it high in the air so it comes down splashing in a small pond. He gnaws at the log, before pawing it easily around the water. It looks like he’s smiling.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin Gateway, MT
Local
Montana Business
Bozeman, MT
Business
City
Bozeman, MT
NBCMontana

Grizzly bear captures to begin in the Gallatin National Forest

MISSOULA, Mont. — Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will begin capturing grizzly bears in the Custer Gallatin National Forest for research purposes. The research project is part of the Endangered Species Act to monitor the grizzly population in the Yellowstone...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
bozone.com

Bridger serves up tantalizing combo of live acoustics & fresh shrimp

Bridger serves up tantalizing combo of live acoustics & fresh shrimp. The time is nearing for the grand opening of Bridger Brewing on the outskirts of the Gallatin Valley, a Three Forks-adjacent complex that will offer the local brewer’s usual delicious craft brews, signature pizzas and live entertainment – presented outdoors from its expansive amphitheater under the Big Sky. In the meantime, make sure to stop by the original location to carb-load with a side of live music every week.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Used fireworks spark blaze in pickup truck bed in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department says fireworks are to blame for flames that broke out in the back of a pickup truck over the weekend. Officials say the fire sparked from used fireworks placed next to unused fireworks in the truck bed. Bozeman fire crews remind you...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Home Sales#Mortgage#Fed
NBCMontana

Fourth of July events

MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana created a list of Fourth of July parades and events:. The Butte America Foundation is hosting a Fourth of July parade and fireworks celebration:. July 3 the Big Bang Fireworks Show will take place at Chester Steele Park on the St. James Hospital lawns.
MISSOULA, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy