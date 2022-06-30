“PRIDE” Hair and Fashion Show on Coast Live

Ashley Jones graduated from Norfolk State University back in 2015 and decided to focus on filling the gap when it came to fashionable college clothing. She launched Tones of Melanin in 2017. “When I went into my bookstore, I didn’t really see anything that represented my population. I really want...
NORFOLK, Va. — If you have lived in Hampton Roads for a few years, you're probably familiar with O's Donuts in Norfolk. Ally Amory's family owned the business. But 2020 impacted businesses all over, including O's. "During COVID, they just weren't sure what to do with O's. They knew...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Kayden Johnson, a 5-year-old from Emporia, Va., was the lone survivor of a two-vehicle crash on Caratoke Highway on March 25. After over three months in the hospital and three spine surgeries, Kayden is paralyzed from the waist down. Kayden’s grandfather, 55-year-old Kenneth Lucy, and the other driver, 73-year-old Rodney Minton, […]
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a situation where a man and woman were found shot in the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Highland Avenue on Sunday night. This comes after two men walked into a Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, and a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 12-year-old boy who was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning has been found deceased after an extensive search effort according to the U.S. Coast Guard. According to information provided by police, the child's name is Zamari Wilson, and he and his family...
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Mosquito samples in Norfolk test positive for West …. Dominion Energy leaking transformer damages Chesapeake …. Vacant house catches fire off Portsmouth Blvd. in …. ‘Tears of happiness’: 5-year-old survivor of deadly …. City to pay for hotel rooms after NN apartments condemned.
Residents were given just a 48-hour notice to vacate the 15-story tower for safety issues. Residents plead to stay after Newport News apartment …. Hiawatha Drive fire in Virginia Beach ruled accidental. Hampton Roads Transit raising pay for workers. Driver flees after crashing into Portsmouth apartment …. 14-year-old with autism...
The 68th annual Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival wraps up it’s run Saturday night. One last chance for oyster, clam fritter, soft crab, crab cake, or hamburger sandwiches. Rides and Bingo are also featured along with live music, and a raffle of a golf cart from Shore Custom Carts.
Comments / 0