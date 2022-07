The OBL has been one of the newest sports phenomena in the country this year. OBL is an annual one-on-one basketball league created and directed by former NBA All-star and Hall of Famer, Tracy Mcgrady. In its inaugural year, the OBL has multiple regional tournaments throughout the summer in six different cities, looking to find the best one on one hoopers from different areas in the country, to pit them against each other in a huge neutral-site tournament. Players have the opportunity to win 10,000 in the regional tournaments with a grand prize of $250,000 and the title "Ruler of the Court."

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO