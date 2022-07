It’s 11am on a sunny Saturday morning and I’m sipping a cold glass of Chasselas in a tranquil Swiss village a cork’s pop away from the French border. The only sound is the light breeze rustling in the tall trees lining this quiet country road and the occasional bleating of a nearby bird. In the distance sits the colossal Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest mountain; in the opposite direction, I can glimpse the verdant Jura Mountains. Life feels good.I’m around 12km from central Geneva in a place called the Dardagny region. Situated on the southwestern banks of Lake Geneva, this vast plateau...

