Browning, MT

July Cover Artist: Louis Still Smoking

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I want to move people; have a voice in the world. If you move people you are doing your job as an artist.”. Born and raised in Browning, Montana on the Blackfeet Reservation, art is in Louis Still Smoking’s veins. Inspired by other talented family members, he found art to be...

NBCMontana

Flathead Co. landfill, green box sites reopen

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County landfill and all county green box sites closed to unforeseen circumstances on Saturday, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's office. Sites are now reopened and operating. No word yet what caused the closure.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Fourth of July Weekend Features Flathead Valley Festivities

Multiple parades and fireworks shows are planned around the Flathead Valley for Fourth of July weekend, anchoring a slate of festivities that includes a 5k, barbecue, and even an arts festival. One of the first events of the weekend is the Whitefish Arts Festival, which kicks off July 1 and...
NBCMontana

MDT to begin road work on Highway 35

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Corporation will be working on Montana Highway 35 on July 6 and 7. The area is between Bigfork and Woods Bay. The project will take place during daylight hours, weather-permitting. Drivers can expect delays up to 30 minutes...
Hungry Horse News

Dead cows cause trail closures in Cut Bank. Avalanche Lake Trail reopens. Trail status pages back online

It’s not flooding or snow that’s keeping the Pitamakan Pass Trail in Glacier National Park’s Cut Bank Valley closed. It’s cows. Dead ones. The bears and other scavengers have been feeding on dead cows that perished over the winter months, park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman confirmed recently. So the trail is closed at the trailhead at Cut Bank Creek to Pitamakan Pass. It’s also closed to Medicine Grizzly Lake. The cows and calves, about a dozen total, wandered into the park last winter from the neighboring Blackfeet Reservation and couldn’t get out due to deep snow. They didn’t survive the winter. Ranchers tried to get...
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Dogs Rescued for Suspected Puppy Mill Need “Forever Homes”

For several weeks now, volunteers have been assisting the Pondera County Sheriff's Office with caring for eleven pitbulls rescued from an alleged "puppy mill" that was running out of a house in Valier. Sheriff Robert Skorupa says the owner, who is awaiting trial, has agreed to surrender six of the dogs, and they are now available for adoption. The remaining five dogs will remain in the county's custody until the trial, and if they are not returned to the owner, they will also be available to adopt.
VALIER, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Recovered from Middle Fork Flathead River Identified

A Kalispell man who died after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River on June 21 has been identified as 43-year-old John Fitch, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. Last Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a...

