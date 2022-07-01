The City of Fontana celebrates Parks and Recreation Month this July

Each year, the National Parks and Recreation Society (NRPA) highlight the month with a theme. The theme for 2022 is We Rise Up! for Parks and Recreation, and the City of Fontana is excited to participate and highlight the ways our communities are stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient because of parks and recreation.

This year’s celebration will include a photo/comment contest in which City of Fontana residents can share their favorite Parks and Recreation memories, thoughts, and support through a series of prompts. Each week, a prompt will be provided through one of the City of Fontana’s social media platform, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Participants who provide a comment or photo will be entered into a drawing for that week. The weekly prize is a $50 gift card and some City of Fontana promo items.

Photo Prompts

July 1 - Show us your City of Fontana swag

July 8 - Parks and Recreation Health and Well-being

July 15 - Happy Parks and Recreation Professionals Day

July 22 - Parks! Parks! Parks

July 29 - FBF Your Favorite Parks and Recreation memory

Follow the City of Fontana on any of the below social media platforms to participate;

Facebook – FontanaCA

Instagram – City_of_Fontana_CA

Twitter - @CityofFontanaCA

For more information on July as Parks and Recreation Month call (909) 349 - 6900.