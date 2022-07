Aaron Byzak, who leads external affairs for Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, has a very personal connection to the hospital – he was born there in 1977. Byzak, 45, grew up in Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista, the three cities that came together in 1957 to create the not-for-profit healthcare district served by Tri-City Medical Center (TCMC) today. His unconventional journey from an impoverished childhood with parents who had substance-abuse issues to one of San Diego’s most ardent public health advocates is an inspirational story.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO