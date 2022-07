Lake County’s known for some spectacular views, and there are few better than the one from Highway 20 between Nice and Clearlake Oaks. There, the road, etched from the mountainside, winds along the shores of Clear Lake, along the broad lake basin, and past the Narrows before heading down the Oaks arm. Mt. Konocti towers over the lake and, depending on the season and time of day, may be covered in snow or glowing deep purple with the sunset. It’s a drive meant to savor, enjoy, and remember with several photos. But enjoying the North Shore of Clear Lake is more than just a beautiful drive. You’ll pass through three towns on the way.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO