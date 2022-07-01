News & Information

CONTACT: Charlotte Burrows, Public Services Division Manager, 805.381.7338; cburrows@tolibrary.org

Alexandra South, Communications Manager, 805.449.2120; asouth@toaks.org

July Programs at the Thousand Oaks Library

THOUSAND OAKS July 1, 2022- The Thousand Oaks Library will host a variety of engaging programs for all ages throughout the month of July.

All Ages

Join the Thousand Oaks Library’s Summer Reading Club between now and August 13, 2022! SRC rewards participants for reading and taking part in activities and creates a bridge to encourage reading between the school years. SRC is an all-ages program. Register online and log your reading. www.tolibrary.org/src

Writers of all ages are invited to participate in our Summer Reading Club Story Slam. Participating stories must be relevant to this year’s SRC theme, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, which includes all things nature, conservation, and the great outdoors. Stories must be submitted by July 22. Story Slam submissions should be brought to the information desk at either Library or can be submitted by email at Library@toaks.org with the subject heading “Story Slam.”

This class with an experienced Dungeons & Dragons DM will go over the basics of how to play and run Dungeons & Dragons. It will cover what you need to get started, the basic rules, character classes, and types of play. Join us at the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room on Tuesday, July 19th from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to learn all about D&D! This program will be held as a part of the Library’s first annual T.O. LibCon.

Children

Deep in the Colombian mountains, the Madrigal family possesses an extraordinary secret. Each member of the family is able to perform magic. Yet at the heart of the family is 15-year-old Mirabel, who does not seem to possess any unusual abilities. Faced with this harsh reality, Mirabel struggles to reconcile her place within her family while searching for who she truly is. (Rated PG, 99 min., 2021) Join us in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to watch Encanto. Walk-ins welcome.

Join us for 20 minutes of story-telling fun! This is a lapsit storytime for babies 0-12 month. This program will be held on Tuesdays, July 5, 12, 19, and 26 in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room from 10:15 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Helping children gain read-aloud confidence! Students entering grades 1st-4th. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 14th - August 3rd, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday sessions are at located in the Children’s Program Room at Grant R. Brimhall Library and Tuesdays are virtual on Zoom. To register, visit: https://www. tolibrary.org/kids/reading-buddies

Young readers can sign up for a brief 10-minute session with a certified therapy dog and their owner on Tuesdays, July 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Children’s Program Room in Grant R. Brimhall Library, as well as on Thursday July 7th from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Newbury Park Library. School Age. Registration required.

SRC Wonderful Wednesdays: CReATE Studios: Leaf Prints and Beaded Rocks

Join Jemma Wildermuth of CReATE STUDIO for eco-art fun making leaf prints and beading rocks. This program will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Conejo Creek North Park’s Willowbend Pavilion (weather permitting). Registration required. Registration for programs opens 4 weeks in advance.

SRC For Children 5 and Under: Storytime in the Park

Bring a blanket and join us at a CRPD park for 30 minutes of storytelling fun! Join us on Thursdays from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at a different park each week! This is a storytime for ages 3-5 years.

July 7, 2022: Triunfo Park (WLV)

July 14: Glenwood Park

July 21: Banyon Park

July 28: Waverly Park

Students entering Grades 2-5 will have an opportunity to practice cursive handwriting letters of the alphabet, simple words, and short sentences with the help of an interactive volunteer. This program will be held Thursdays June 16th – August 4th in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Children’s Program Room from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Join us at the Grant R. Brimhall Library for a special bilingual magical performance by Zany Zoe.Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room. Walk-ins welcome. Únase a nosotros en la Biblioteca Grant R. Brimhall para una presentación mágica bilingüe especial de Zany Zoe. el jueves 7 de julio de 6:30 a 7:15 p.m. Bienvenidos sin cita previa.

Dance, clap and sing along with Jessica Vang and her guitar during this fun, interactive program. This program will be held on Friday, July 8, 22, and 29, 2022 in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room at 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and at 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Ages 0-5. Registration required.

Find out about the birds in your yard and neighborhood, and learn how to name them. Learn how to use binoculars! Handouts and pictures, and your questions answered by experts from the Conejo Valley’s Audubon Society. Program will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Ages 5+. Walk-ins welcome.

Stop by the Newbury Park Library Meeting Room on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. to create your own cool bandana for summer using fabric markers and your imagination. All supplies provided. Ages 5+. Walk-ins welcome.

Join us at the Grant R Brimhall Library for 20 minutes of simple stories and songs. This program will be held in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room on Mondays, July 11, 18, and 25 from 10:15 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. and at 11:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. There will be no class on July 4, 2022. Registration required. For ages 12-36 months.

Join us at the Grant R Brimhall Library for 30 minutes of storytelling fun! This program will be held Mondays, July 11, 18, and 25 in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be no class on July 4, 2022. This is a storytime for ages 3-5 years. Walk-ins welcome.

Students in Grades 4th-5th are encouraged to join us monthly to discuss books with strong female characters. The book club will meet on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Children's Program Room. Registration required.

Using international folktales, historical, and personal accounts, Michael’s stories will spark the imagination. This program will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Conejo Creek North Park’s Willowbend Pavilion (weather permitting). Recommended for ages 5+. Registration required. Registration for programs opens 4 weeks in advance.

A unique puppet theater program that uses puppets, comedy, and music to inspire children’s creativity and imagination. Program will be held on July 16, 2022 in the Grant R. Brimhall Library from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and at the Newbury Park Meeting Room from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Ages 4+. Walk-ins welcome.

Join the University of California Hansen Agricultural Research and Extension Center in this month’s program on Favorite Vegetables. Let’s talk about our favorite veggies to eat and read I Will Not Ever Never Eat a Tomato by Lauren Child. Then, we will plant a vegetable seed in a small pot to take home and enjoy. This program will be held in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Children’s Program Room on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For ages 5-8. Registration required

Use your imagination and learn to draw cartoons from squiggles, letters, numbers. Make them come to life with professional cartoonist Dave Boatman. This program will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Conejo Creek North Park’s Willowbend Pavilion (weather permitting). Recommended for ages 5+. Registration required. Registration for programs opens 4 weeks in advance.

Set sail with Talewise on a thrilling action-packed, science-filled adventure about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. Experience this interactive nautical tale — with a refreshing splash of science! This program will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and at the Newbury Park Meeting Room from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Ages 5+. Walk-ins welcome.

Create your own cool visor for summer using fabric markers and your imagination. All supplies provided. This program will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Conejo Creek North Park’s Willowbend Pavilion (weather permitting). Recommended for ages 5+. Registration required. Registration for programs opens 4 weeks in advance.

A combination of hilarious tricks and stunts with uproarious stand-up and fun. Program will be held on July 30, 2022 in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and at the Newbury Park Meeting Room from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Ages 5+. Walk-ins welcome.

Tweens & Teens

All summer long, teens ages 11+ can earn a button badge for reading books and completing various Library related activities. Find out more by visiting the Library between June 13, 2022 and August 13, 2022.

Write a one-page ghost story and you could win a gift card and prizes from the Library, including a chance to have your story featured at the Library. Submit your story anytime between now and August 13, 2022 for a chance to win. For tweens and teens Grades 6-12.

Join the Conejo Open Space Conservation Agency (COSCA) for a basic interactive session to learn how to read a map and use a compass to navigate in the outdoors. Participants will learn about the essential elements of a map and a compass, and how they are used together for navigation. We will also calculate your “pace” to help you measure travel-time and distance for outdoor hikes. Bring your questions and curiosity. Maps and compasses will be provided but feel free to bring your own compass. A basic calculator will also be helpful. Signup required on https://www. tolibrary.org/teens Please have one signup per group. Signups open until filled. (Limited to 20 groups.) Program will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room. For Ages 11+.

Explore the art of drawing with embroidery floss (thread) to create artful designs on your favorite jeans, a tote or whatever fabric items you like to decorate. All supplies provided. Led by CReATE Studio. This program will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Teen Space. Ages 11-18, Grades 6-12.

Machine sewing is another great skill that allows you to make cool projects like pillows, bags, wall hangings, clothing and more! All Materials Provided. Signup required on www.tolibrary.org/teens - limit to 12 participants. Led by CReATE Studio. This program will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Teen Space. Ages 11-18, Grades 6-12.

Adults

From between June 13th – August 13th patrons will have an opportunity to win a Book-themed Gift Basket by completing the Summer Reading Club Book Bingo. Get “Bingo” by reading five books in a row on our SRC Bingo Card, turn it in online or in person at the Thousand Oaks Library and you will be entered to win! The SRC Bingo Card can be found online and in the Library. Ages 18+ only. Find out more at www.tolibrary.org/src-book-bingo.

This program is open to all non-native English language speakers who are interested in developing their speaking fluency. Participants of varying levels of English proficiency and from all native languages are welcome. This program will be held on Thursday July 7, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Grant R. Brimhall Library in Conference Room B.

Relax with friends and other coloring enthusiasts. This program will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room. Materials provided. Walk-ins welcome.

Dungeons and Dragons is back in a whole new way! Join us at the Library once more to quest for glory and riches, and to maybe make some friends along the way. This program will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Technology Training Room on Saturday July 9, 2022 and Sunday July 10, 2022. Ages 14+. Registration Required.

Join us for a movie in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room on the second and fourth Monday of the month from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. On July 11, 2022 we will be showing “The 355” (Rated PG-13, 124 min, 2022, Universal Pictures) and on July 25, 2022 we will be showing “Cyrano” (Rated PG-13, 124 min, 2021, Universal Pictures).

Join us for a joint program between the Thousand Oaks Library and The Ventura County Poetry Project as we present Open Mic Poetry Nights. Come listen in person or online to local poets and share your own work every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. This program will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Newbury Park Library Meeting Room and on Wednesday July 27, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room.

Stop by the Grant R. Brimhall Library to watch a live-streaming of a presentation on water-wise and drought tolerant gardening practices. Learn how to remove turf and other water-consumptive landscaping and how to select, plant, and maintain drought tolerant alternatives. Taught by Ventura County Master Gardener Laura P. This program will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Technology Training Room. Seating is limited.

Anna Huber, Analyst for the Conejo Open Space Conservation Agency, will share information about our local open space areas, including how open space is acquired, who maintains it, current projects, the habitat types it supports, why it’s important, and the benefits it provides, along with tips on trail etiquette and courtesy. This program will be held in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Rated PG, 91 minutes, 2018, Neon) A couple are followed through their successes and failures as they work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. This program will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room.

Violinist Paul Stein has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 1981 and was featured as soloist at the Hollywood Bowl. For this concert, Paul will be joined by special guest pianist Margaret Chen, a professional piano accompanist for over 20 years, is currently the piano instructor and staff accompanist for the school choirs for the Music Academy Program at Heritage Christian School in Granada Hills. This program will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room.

Join us in watching “Scott Pilgrim Vs the World” (PG-13, 112 minutes, 2010, Universal Pictures) on Monday, July 18, 2022 in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. This program will be held as a part of the Library’s first annual T.O. LibCon.

There are many voices that make up this world. The Many Voices Book Club is a chance to explore some of them. Join us on the third Thursday of each month for discussing books in a wide variety of genres by authors from a wide variety of cultures. Our book this month is They Called Us Enemy by George Takei. This book club will meet on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Technology Training Room. Registration Required.

Director Brian Smrz will talk about his many years of experience in the film industry and about the process of directing and filming action sequences for movies. Brian Smrz was responsible for directing many well-known action sequences in films such as Mission Impossible: II, Live Free or Die Hard, X-Men: First Class, X-Men Apocalypse, The Predator, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and many more. This program will be held as a part of the Library’s first annual T.O. LibCon in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ages 14+.

Ahoy savvy sailors! Join us at the Library as we sing along to geeky songs ranging from “Simple and Clean” from Kingdom Hearts to the “Pokémon Theme Song.” Captain’s Savvy Singalong Crew is a crew of musicians that do live singalong performances at anime conventions and host events across the U.S. west coast. This program will be held as a part of the Library’s first annual T.O. LibCon in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ages 14+.

Adults are invited to join us at the Grant R. Brimhall Library and make their own comic book-themed drink charms. This program will be held as a part of the Library’s first annual T.O. LibCon in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room on Saturday, July 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Supplies provided. Registration Required.

Love strategy board games but have a difficult time finding a consistent group to play with? Us too! Adults are invited to join us monthly to play games like Forbidden Island, Dungeon Mayhem, and Wingspan, or bring your own games to share with others! This program will be held as a part of the Library’s first annual T.O. LibCon in the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room on Sunday, July 24, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required.

For more information about programs and services offered through the Thousand Oaks Library, please visit www.tolibrary.org or contact Ask a Librarian at 805-449-2660.

