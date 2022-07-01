ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The kinase activity of integrin-linked kinase regulates cellular senescence in gastric cancer

By Chengbo Ji
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe activity of integrin-linked kinase (ILK) in cancerous cells is often oncogenic and associated with malignant properties, such as uncontrolled cell cycle progression and evasion from senescence. However, the role of ILK in cellular senescence in gastric cancer (GC) has not been previously examined. We generated single-cell clones of ILK knock-out...

Oncogenic TRIB2 interacts with and regulates PKM2 to promote aerobic glycolysis and lung cancer cell procession

PKM2 is an important regulator of the aerobic glycolysis that plays a vital role in cancer cell metabolic reprogramming. In general, Trib2 is considered as a "pseudokinase", contributing to different kinds of cancer. However, the detailed roles of TRIB2 in regulating cancer metabolism by PKM2 remain unclear. This study demonstrated that TRIB2, not a "pseudokinase", has the kinase activity to directly phosphorylate PKM2 at serine 37 in cancer cells. The elevated pSer37-PKM2 would subsequently promote the PKM2 dimers to enter into nucleus and increase the expression of LDHA, GLUT1, and PTBP1. The aerobic glycolysis is then elevated to promote cancer cell proliferation and migration in TRIB2- or PKM2-overexpressed cultures. The glucose uptake and lactate production increased, but the ATP content decreased in TRIB2- or PKM2-treated cultures. Experiments of TRIB2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice further supported that TRIB2 could regulate aerobic glycolysis by PKM2. Thus, these results reveal the new kinase activity of TRIB2 and its mechanism in cancer metabolism may be related to regulating PKM2 to promote lung cancer cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo, suggesting promising therapeutic targets for cancer therapy by controlling cancer metabolism.
Targeting mitochondrial one-carbon enzyme MTHFD2 together with pemetrexed confers therapeutic advantages in lung adenocarcinoma

Metabolic remodeling is the fundamental molecular feature of malignant tumors. Cancer cells require sufficient energy supplies supporting their high proliferative rate. MTHFD2, a mitochondrial one-carbon metabolic enzyme, is dysregulated in several malignancies and may serve as a promising therapeutic candidate in cancer treatment. Here, our data confirmed that MTHFD2 gene and protein was upregulated in the cancerous tissues of LUAD patients and was correlated with a poor survival in LUAD. MTHFD2 was involved in lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and apoptosis by mediating its downstream molecules, such as DNA helicases (MCM4 and MCM7), as well as ZEB1, Vimentin and SNAI1, which contributed to tumor cell growth and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) process. Moreover, we identified that miRNA-99a-3p appeared to be an upstream mediator directly regulating MTHFD2 and MCM4 expression. Moreover, specific inhibition of MTHFD2 functions by siRNA or a chemical compound, improved anti-tumor sensitivities induced by pemetrexed in LUAD. Taken together, our study revealed the underlying molecular mechanisms of MTHFD2 in regulating cell proliferation and identified a novel therapeutic strategy improving the treatment efficacies in LUAD.
Pharmacological treatment strategies for antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia: a systematic review and network meta-analysis

Antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia (AP-induced HPRL) occurs overall in up to 70% of patients with schizophrenia, which is associated with hypogonadism and sexual dysfunction. We summarized the latest evidence for the benefits of prolactin-lowering drugs. We performed network meta-analyses to summarize the evidence and applied Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation frameworks (GRADE) to rate the certainty of evidence, categorize interventions, and present the findings. The search identified 3,022 citations, 31 studies of which with 1999 participants were included in network meta-analysis. All options were not significantly better than placebo among patients with prolactin (PRL) less than 50"‰ng/ml. However, adjunctive aripiprazole (ARI) (5"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’64.26, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’87.00 to âˆ’41.37; 10"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’59.81, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’90.10 to âˆ’29.76; more than 10"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’68.01, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’97.12 to âˆ’39.72), switching to ARI in titration (MD"‰="‰âˆ’74.80, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’134.22 to âˆ’15.99) and adjunctive vitamin B6 (MD"‰="‰âˆ’91.84, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’165.31 to âˆ’17.74) were associated with significant decrease in AP-induced PRL among patients with PRL more than 50"‰ng/ml with moderated (adjunctive vitamin B6) to high (adjunctive ARI) certainty of evidence. Pharmacological treatment strategies for AP-induced HPRL depends on initial PRL level. No effective strategy was found for patients with AP-induced HPRL less than 50"‰ng/ml, while adjunctive ARI, switching to ARI in titration and adjunctive high-dose vitamin B6 showed better PRL decrease effect on AP-induced HPRL more than 50"‰ng/ml.
Stanniocalcin 2 drives malignant transformation of human glioblastoma cells by targeting SNAI2 and Matrix Metalloproteinases

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most malignant brain tumor and is refractory to conventional therapies. Although previous studies have proposed that the interaction between gene mutations and the external environment leads to the occurrence of GBM, the pathogenesis of GBM is still unclear and much remains to be studied. Herein, we show an association between human glycoprotein stanniocalcin-2 (STC2) and aggressive GBM progression, and demonstrate the underlying mechanism. Elevated STC2 expression and secretion greatly increase GBM cell growth and invasive phenotypes. Mechanistically, both, conditioned media (CM) containing STC2 and recombinant STC2, can induce the transformation of GBM cells into more malignant phenotypes by upregulating the expression of the epithelial-mesenchymal transition transcription factor, snail family transcription repressor 2 (SNAI2) as well as matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs). Moreover, we further demonstrate that the oncogenic function of STC2 in GBM is mediated through the MAPK signaling pathway. Collectively, these results identify the mechanism of STC2 targeting SNAI2 and MMPs through the MAPK pathway in GBM, and provide insights into a potential therapeutic strategy for GBM.
The fibrogenic niche in kidney fibrosis: components and mechanisms

Kidney fibrosis, characterized by excessive deposition of extracellular matrix (ECM) that leads to tissue scarring, is the final common outcome of a wide variety of chronic kidney diseases. Rather than being distributed uniformly across the kidney parenchyma, renal fibrotic lesions initiate at certain focal sites in which the fibrogenic niche is formed in a spatially confined fashion. This niche provides a unique tissue microenvironment that is orchestrated by a specialized ECM network consisting of de novo-induced matricellular proteins. Other structural elements of the fibrogenic niche include kidney resident and infiltrated inflammatory cells, extracellular vesicles, soluble factors and metabolites. ECM proteins in the fibrogenic niche recruit soluble factors including WNTs and transforming growth factor-Î² from the extracellular milieu, creating a distinctive profibrotic microenvironment. Studies using decellularized ECM scaffolds from fibrotic kidneys show that the fibrogenic niche autonomously promotes fibroblast proliferation, tubular injury, macrophage activation and endothelial cell depletion, pathological features that recapitulate key events in the pathogenesis of chronic kidney disease. The concept of the fibrogenic niche represents a paradigm shift in understanding of the mechanism of kidney fibrosis that could lead to the development of non-invasive biomarkers and novel therapies not only for chronic kidney disease, but also for fibrotic diseases of other organs.
Iron deficiency and supplementation therapy in heart failure

More than 50% of patients with chronic heart failure present with iron deficiency, which is associated with reduced quality of life and worse prognosis. Intravenous iron supplementation therapy has been shown to improve clinical outcomes in these patients. Heart failure (HF) is a chronic cardiovascular disease with severe consequences in...
Author Correction: Current and future colorectal cancer screening strategies

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The originally published article contained errors when describing the results of the Imperiale et al. study with respect to the FIT as comparison. The assay was wrongly referred to as OC-Sensor, Mast Group, when it should have been OC FIT-CHEK, Polymedco, and the sensitivity for advanced adenomas was incorrectly stated as 42% when it should have been 24%. These errors have been corrected in the HTML, PDF and print versions of the article.
Introducing the 'Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway': 1 year experience of synchronous tele-oculoplastics in a tertiary hospital

Patients with benign eyelid lesions make up a large proportion of referrals to the oculoplastic service and lend themselves well to telemedicine with assessments heavily reliant on history, observation-based examination and photographs to enable management decision-making. Our tertiary unit set up tele-oculoplastics clinics for all new patients referred for benign eyelid lesions comprising tele-consultation with antecedent patient photograph: Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway (BELP). One year on, we describe a retrospective analysis of 974 patients looking at distinct parameters of effectiveness.
Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
Comorbidities confound Alzheimer's blood tests

The concentrations of two key blood biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease are affected by some medical conditions, which could potentially lead to misdiagnosis. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most frequent cause of dementia in older individuals and is defined not by the clinical symptoms but by the presence of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers and amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) tests can accurately detect AD brain pathology, but the perceived risks, costs, and lack of availability of these tests have contributed to a low rate of AD biomarker testing in the clinic.
Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
Considering innate immune responses in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the media focus has been on adaptive immunity, particularly antibody levels and memory T cells. However, immunologists have been striving to decipher how SARS-CoV-2 infection impacts our first line of defence, namely the innate immune system. In early 2022, Program staff from the NIAID at the NIH organized a workshop focusing on the innate immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and during COVID-19, which was chaired by Ralph Baric, Jenny Ting and John Lambris. Following the meeting, Nature Reviews Immunology invited some of the organizers and speakers to share their thoughts on the key discussion points.
Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
Retraction Note: Monitoring the temperature through moving average control under uncertainty environment

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69192-8, published online 22 July 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
Imaging DNA double-strand breaks - are we there yet?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) are fundamental to cell biology, from evolution to the latest gene-editing technologies. Yet, does an assay exist that truly quantitatively visualizes DSBs? Over-reliance on DSB detection by proxies can misguide interpretation of conventional assays, and more faithful DSB representatives await development.
I knew we had it

As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson, CERN's Director-General at that time reminisces about the years leading up to this milestone. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ten years ago, on the morning of the 4 July 2012 - and...
Validity and responsiveness of the Standing and Walking Assessment Tool for sub-acute traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a retrospective longitudinal study. The Standing and Walking Assessment Tool (SWAT) combines stages of standing and walking recovery (SWAT stages) with established measures (Berg Balance Scale (BBS), 10-m walk test (10MWT), 6-min walk test (6MWT), and modified Timed Up-and-Go (mTUG)). We evaluated the SWAT's validity (known-groups and convergent) and responsiveness among inpatients with sub-acute, traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI).
Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
1-Pbps orbital angular momentum fibre-optic transmission

Space-division multiplexing (SDM), as a main candidate for future ultra-high capacity fibre-optic communications, needs to address limitations to its scalability imposed by computation-intensive multi-input multi-output (MIMO) digital signal processing (DSP) required to eliminate the crosstalk caused by optical coupling between multiplexed spatial channels. By exploiting the unique propagation characteristics of orbital angular momentum (OAM) modes in ring core fibres (RCFs), a system that combines SDM and C"‰+"‰L band dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) in a 34"‰km 7-core RCF is demonstrated to transport a total of 24960 channels with a raw (net) capacity of 1.223 (1.02) Peta-bit sâˆ’1 (Pbps) and a spectral efficiency of 156.8 (130.7) bit sâˆ’1 Hzâˆ’1. Remarkably for such a high channel count, the system only uses fixed-size 4 Ã— 4 MIMO DSP modules with no more than 25 time-domain taps. Such ultra-low MIMO complexity is enabled by the simultaneous weak coupling among fibre cores and amongst non-degenerate OAM mode groups within each core that have a fixed number of 4 modes. These results take the capacity of OAM-based fibre-optic communications links over the 1"‰Pbps milestone for the first time. They also simultaneously represent the lowest MIMO complexity and the 2nd smallest fibre cladding diameter amongst reported few-mode multicore-fibre (FM-MCF) SDM systems of >1"‰Pbps capacity. We believe these results represent a major step forward in SDM transmission, as they manifest the significant potentials for further up-scaling the capacity per optical fibre whilst keeping MIMO processing to an ultra-low complexity level and in a modularly expandable fashion.
