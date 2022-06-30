Dallas Stars Sign Riley Tufte to a One-Year Contract Extension

2021-22 Team: Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell) NHL Central Scouting: 59th (amongst EU skaters) In his first complete season in Sweden’s J20 Nationell, scouts couldn’t have asked for more from Gustav Karlsson. Not only did he lead Örebro HK in goals and points, but he was also the only one to hit the 30-goal threshold. No other player on the team reached 20, and he finished the playoffs tied in goals (4) with Oscar Sohrner and fellow 2022 draft-eligible Maximilian Kilpinen. His efforts in the J20 Nationell league led to a two-game stint in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Örebro HK, where he earned valuable experience he’ll carry over into next season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO