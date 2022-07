Fourth of July weekend has become quite the metaphoric holiday for college football prospects to go public with their college choice with a bit of fireworks at their back. Last year, Ohio State landed the 2021 class's top defensive recruit in J.T. Tuimoloau on July 4 and two years ago it was the decision date for No. 1 overall recruit Caleb Williams to pick Oklahoma over a host of top contenders.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO