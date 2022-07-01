ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porta and NAI Dunham lease 3,800 s/f retail

nerej.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn, ME Make Dough LLC, dba, Otto Pizza leased 3,800...

nerej.com

mainebiz.biz

NYC architect buys castle-like Camden inn

An architect and designer from New York City bought a turreted stone-built Camden inn that dates back to 1886. “It’s definitely an eye-catcher,” said William Tims. Tims bought the Norumbega Inn, at 63 High St. in Camden, for an undisclosed price. Dana Moos of Swan Agency Real Estate...
CAMDEN, ME
94.9 HOM

Some Believe That Portland, Maine, is Home to the Best New Restaurant in America

There certainly has not been a lack of hype when it comes to the food scene in Portland, Maine. Just a few short years ago, the summer months were the only times you'd find tourists on every block, enjoying the food and drink options throughout Maine's largest city. But now, Portland has become a year-round destination for lovers of great plates and craft beer. This also means that creative restauranteurs are bringing new ideas and concepts to Portland. So, it would make sense that the city is home to one of the best (and hottest) new restaurants in America.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

62nd Boothbay Region Antiques Show July 9 … but with a twist

The 62nd Boothbay Region Antiques Show & Sale returns to the Boothbay Common this Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a significant change this year. This year’s show will have about 25 dealers from four different states displaying and selling fine antique furniture, country Americana, primitives, jewelry, silver, decorative arts, linens, Christmas antiques, books, and oriental rugs.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Maine

When it comes to food, most Americans love a good steak. In fact, most Americans that eat meat also know how to prepare a good steak because truth be told it's not rocket science. On top of that, everyone has a different taste when it comes to steak. If you ask ten people what a great steak should taste like, they will probably give you very different answers.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Progress on L.L.Bean headquarters redevelopment is ahead of schedule

L.L.Bean’s $110 million headquarters redevelopment will be completed two years ahead of schedule as the work-from-home movement during the pandemic allowed construction to be sped up. Under the project, the retailer is developing a 400,000-square-foot office complex in three phases on the existing headquarters site, just off Main Street...
FREEPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

New Bangor Savings branch opens at Meadow Mall

The Boothbay Harbor branch of Bangor Savings Bank opened in Meadow Mall on May 23 with a full remodel of the previous Key Bank office. The work took four months and included significant energy upgrades. Looking to achieve a more contemporary feel, Jaclyn Fish, Bangor Savings Vice President and community...
BANGOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine

Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine Restaurant Under Fire For Being “Cashless”

Should a business be forced to accept cash? That is a question being asked in some Maine towns and cities. According to WMTW, one cafe / restaurant in South Portland is under fire because they refuse to accept cash. The CIA Cafe has been around for almost a decade and,...
94.9 HOM

Long Lost Attraction: The Infamous Haunted Mansion at Funtown in Saco, Maine

It may be one of those childhood memories that you can't shake. A family trip to Funtown in the late 80s through the early-to-mid 90s was filled with a few crystal clear memories as your approached the park. You'd see the rollercoaster, the log flume, and something else that unmistakably caught your eye. A somewhat dilapidated gray-greenish house with boarded up windows. It wasn't there by mistake. No, that was the Haunted Mansion, a short-lived but beloved attraction for so many Funtown visitors for a decade.
SACO, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Restaurants: Coming and Going

So, here’s why I made my career in radio and television: If you’re working fir a newspaper or magazine - print - you can quickly fall behind. Which is what happened last week. No sooner had I finished the weekly column, plugging Midcoast Provisions than Tony Bickford pulled the plug. Perhaps hoping to capitalize on the fact many of us got used to take out food during the pandemic, Midcoast would offer gourmet-to-go and offer deliveries. In an email, he told a customer there was ‘lack of interest’ in his three-month-old venture. Bickford said he’ll be in business at the Gardiner Road location, to explore opportunities in wholesaling - perhaps developing a line of branded menu choices. For now, the Web site says “Temporarily in Transition.”
WISCASSET, ME
penbaypilot.com

Truck Show at the Owls Head Transportation Museum

2022 Truck Show at Owls Head Transportation Museum. July 16th and 17th 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antique truck, tractor, commercial and military vehicle enthusiasts won’t want to miss this long-standing popular event where we celebrate the biggest, most rugged rigs to hit the road!. Visit OHTM on Saturday,...
OWLS HEAD, ME
The Maine Writer

Fun for the 4th in Maine

If you are looking for something fun to do on the 4th of July, Maine has you covered with many fun for all ages events going on. You can get out and enjoy a craft fair, a car show, or just enjoy some music. Here is a list of a few of the many events towns will be offering around the state. All events will take place on July 4th. Have a fun and safe 4th of July everyone!
MAINE STATE
WGME

Nathan Reardon to plead guilty to bank fraud

(BDN) -- The first Mainer accused of fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan, intended to help businesses pay employees and other expenses during the early days of the pandemic, will plead guilty to bank fraud charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan and...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

4th of July fireworks, parades, and celebrations around Maine

If you’re looking for Fourth of July firework displays, parades or celebrations near you, CBS 13 has compiled a list of locations across the state. All events happen on July 4 unless otherwise noted. Below is a list of some of the locations offering fireworks and celebrations:. Augusta. July...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Clinton to hold a large 4th of July celebration

CLINTON — Clinton, Maine is going out with a big bang for this 4th of July. President Kevin Douglas of The Great American Celebration says he expects hundreds to show up for their 4th of July special starting Monday morning. During Sunday’s kickoff event previous American Idol contestant Colby...
CLINTON, ME
Kristen Walters

Local favorite restaurant in Portland shuttered after more than 33 years

A Portland restaurant that was a local favorite of many in the community has closed its doors after nearly 33 years in business. After nearly 33 years of serving the Portland community, the beloved eatery known as Parkers Restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Washington Avenue restaurant's last day of service was on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
newscentermaine.com

Moose Encounter in Dayton, Maine

Nolan St Amand out in the morning before work and encountered a moose in the drive way! Just 8ft away! Credit: Nolan St Amand.
DAYTON, ME

