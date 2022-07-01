DeStefano & Associates, Inc. provides planning, design, and construction services for nine projects
Merrimack, NH DeStefano & Associates, Inc. (DAI) is providing comprehensive management ofplanning, design, and construction services for nine projects. DeStefano & Associates, Inc. (DAI) is completing the renovations and upgrades to the clubhouse at DFS Halstead. The renovations include new flooring, wall, ceiling finishes, cabinets/counters, fireplace, new lighting, and security upgrades...nerej.com
Comments / 0