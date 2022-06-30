ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean O'Malley And The Superstar Life

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, Sean O’Malley finally returned to the UFC Octagon after a two-year layoff. When he did, “Sugar” proudly walked to the proving ground to the tune of Lupe Fiasco’s “Superstar”. Although he had believed that he was a superstar his whole life,...

bjpenndotcom

Max Holloway issues statement following loss to Alex Volkanovski at UFC 276

Max Holloway has issued a statement after suffering a third loss to Alex Volkanovski at last night’s UFC 276 event in Las Vegas. Holloway (23-7 MMA) was looking to reclaim the promotions featherweight world title when he stepped into the Octagon yesterday night at T-Mobile Arena. ‘Blessed’ had entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after defeating Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez respectively.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Urijah Faber says Josh Emmett was livid after being “ghosted” at UFC 276: “Last night he was like, ‘You know what, F this. I wish they’d just release me. I get no respect’”

Urijah Faber has revealed that Josh Emmett wasn’t happy following an incident during International Fight Week. For many years now Josh Emmett has been representing Team Alpha Male at the elite level, and he’s been doing so pretty effectively. The veteran is currently riding a five-fight win streak and after edging past Calvin Kattar via split decision last month, many felt as if he’d earned the right to challenge for the UFC featherweight championship.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Tonight’s UFC 276 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Jared Cannonier. Adesanya (22-1 MMA) was looking to earn his fifth title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stylebender’ had last competed at UFC 271 in February, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley suggests he looks fat and could be having a midlife crisis: “I’ve never knocked out a guy on PEDs who also looks like a crackhead”

Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley had a confrontation backstage at UFC 276 and things are boiling over. O’Malley shared the Octagon with Pedro Munhoz on the main card of UFC 276. This one ended in anti-climatic fashion as Munhoz was accidentally poked in the eye during the second stanza and could not continue.
UFC
ComicBook

WWE Airs Mysterious New Vignette During Money in the Bank 2022

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view featured a mysterious vignette teasing the arrival of a future WWE Superstar. The religious iconography and quick cuts had fans thinking it might mean Bray Wyatt is returning to the company, while the handing Olympic Gold Medal had fans believing it would be Gable Steveson making his long-awaited debut. However, a closer examination of certain flashes seems to be pointing the finger towards Edge, as references to The Brood, The Hard Boyz, The Dudleys and Kurt Angle can be seen (hence the gold medal). Edge was recently betrayed by and kicked out of The Judgement Day faction.
WWE
ComicBook

The Undertaker Reacts to Israel Adesanya's UFC 276 Entrance

The Undertaker spoke with Ariel Helwani following UFC 276, the main event of which featured UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya channeling "The Deadman" as he made his entrance. The WWE Hall of Famer loved the tribute, saying, "I thought it was great! He's not only a great fighter, he's an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!"
UFC
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Canelo Has To Be Respected For Picking Bivol Instead of Charlo

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who currently works with undisputed super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, has a very good idea who he'd like to see the Mexican superstar face in the coming future. Canelo is scheduled to collide with his career rival, Gennadiy Golovkin, in a trilogy fight on September 17th...
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
