Sean O'Malley And The Superstar Life

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view featured a mysterious vignette teasing the arrival of a future WWE Superstar. The religious iconography and quick cuts had fans thinking it might mean Bray Wyatt is returning to the company, while the handing Olympic Gold Medal had fans believing it would be Gable Steveson making his long-awaited debut. However, a closer examination of certain flashes seems to be pointing the finger towards Edge, as references to The Brood, The Hard Boyz, The Dudleys and Kurt Angle can be seen (hence the gold medal). Edge was recently betrayed by and kicked out of The Judgement Day faction.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO