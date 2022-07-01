ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that...

whdh.com

Chowderheads swarm downtown Boston for ‘hot and clammy’ festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder. “It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Oxford's Geoffrey Esper finishes 2nd in Nathan's hot dog contest

CONEY ISLAND – Perennial favorite Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won yet another Nathan's hot dog eating contest, while a Massachusetts man put on quite the show as well.Chestnut took home his 15th title on Coney Island as he chowed down 63 hot dogs and buns.Oxford's Geoffrey Esper, meanwhile, snagged a second place finish by scarfing 47.5 hot dogs.In 2021, Esper tied his personal best with 51 hot dogs and buns. Esper told WBZ-TV heading into the signature competition that he expected Chestnut to win, and he was aiming to take home second place.
OXFORD, MA
Boston Magazine

This Somerville Couple Hosted Their Dream Nuptials at Olio in Peabody

The two teachers customized Jewish traditions to involve both families on their big day. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. For teachers Jessie Belfer and Rose Barrett, rescheduling a wedding during a...
PEABODY, MA
94.9 HOM

Cat Lovers Rejoice: Only Cat Cafe is Getting Ready to Open in Newmarket, NH

Your first question might be "what is a cat café?". That's what I was asked as I stumbled across The Tipsy Tabby Facebook page. Let me explain. A cat café is a place to go and spend time in the comfort of kitties. It's a café for cat lovers, but more than that, it's a place to meet, eat, and drink with fellow cat people. It's a café for like-minded people to gather. Isn't' that what a dog park is, too? Sure it is, except cats are often indoor pets, so the idea of a cat café is really about the personalities of cats and people.
NEWMARKET, NH
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in Boston

Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

‘This is the place to be’: Fourth of July festivities return to Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came out for Salem’s first Fourth of July celebration since 2019. The 42-piece Hillyer Festival orchestra provided music for the festival at Derby Wharf. “This is the place to be,” said Jim Farley of Peabody. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
SALEM, MA
Eater

A Jamaica Plain Irish Pub Returns After a Five-Year Closure

In recent years, Boston has lost a lot of bars that fit somewhere within the Venn diagram of Irish pubs, sports bars, and dives, due to pandemic-related challenges and other reasons. On rare occasions, they come back. This week is one of those occasions: Jamaica Plain’s Eugene O’Neill’s, an Irish pub that operated from 2012 to 2017, reopened this week in its old space at 3700 Washington Street, Boston, right across from the Forest Hills MBTA station, a relaunch three years in the making.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Food Truck Friday: North Shore Beefie Boys

IPSWICH -- Peter Nikolakopoulus says he has roast beef running through his veins. He basically grew up in the restaurant industry."[My parents] wanted us to do everything but the restaurant business. You know I went to college, I was a financial adviser after college but it's in my blood. I've been making roast beef sandwiches since I was 12," Nikolakopoulus said.His food truck, North Shore Beefie Boys, is a play on the popular 80s rap group.The beef was Peter's passion. So he dove into the deep waters of the North Shore and roast beef sandwiches. The Beefie Boys food truck...
NECN

Guy Fieri Visits His Boston Restaurant, Proves Beantown Is Flavortown

Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown and Food Network star, caught up with our own Anna Rossi at one of his two Boston restaurants, Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar. He was celebrating his presence in Beantown at the restaurant overlooking the Boston Common as well as his other eaterie, Guy Fieri's Tequila Cucina, on Causeway St.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Boston Thinks the Most Stunning New England Spots Are in New Hampshire and Maine

New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
belmontonian.com

What’s Open/Closed This 4th Of July, Trash Delayed A Day, Where Are The Fireworks Close To Belmont

Today, Monday, July 4 is when the country observes Independence Day, which the country commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Although the holiday wasn’t made an official nation-wide holiday until 1870 (and not a paid holiday for federal workers until 1941), Massachusetts has recognized the day as an official state holiday since 1781.
Wilmington Apple

Lucci’s To Close After 66 Years, Sold To McKinnon’s Supermarkets; Gradual Transition Will Lead To Grand Opening In Mid-July

WILMINGTON, MA — McKinnon’s Supermarkets and Lucci’s Market are pleased to announce that McKinnon’s has purchased the Lucci’s business and will operate under the McKinnon’s Supermarkets banner. The acquisition of Lucci’s fits into McKinnon’s mission to provide quality meat and grocery products to customers in the greater Boston area.
FUN 107

Win Two Tickets to New Kids on the Block in Boston

We just gave a bigger-than-life prize to one lucky New Kids on the Block fan: 10 tickets to one of the group's two shows at TD Garden in July. NKOTB's Mixtape Tour 2022 is a nostalgia machine, also featuring Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. This is can't-miss stuff. You think we'd really stop at 10 tickets?
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH, Outdoor Public Pool Closed Due to Vandalism

The outdoor pool on Peirce Island in Portsmouth is closed Monday due to "acts of vandalism," according to the Portsmouth DPW's Twitter account. Portsmouth Police Sgt. Nick Small told Seacoast Current that it looks like someone jumped the fence, entered the pool, and defecated in the water on Sunday night. There is no security footage available, according to Lt. David Keaveny.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

