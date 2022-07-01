QPD Blotter for July 1, 2022

QUINCY – Illinois is the recipient of a final grant of $194,762,750 from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs for enhancements to the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy. The allocation will be used for campus reconstruction and replacement of the current veterans’ home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. Additionally, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created. This upgrade will modernize the campus and provide a cost effective, state-of-the-art facility with single occupancy rooms and a more intimate setting for Illinois’ veterans needing skilled nursing care. Built in 1886, Quincy is the oldest Illinois veterans’ home and sits on 210 acres along the Mississippi River.

QUINCY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO