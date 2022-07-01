ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

QPD Blotter for July 1, 2022

 4 days ago

Nancy A Dean (51) Quincy for Expired Registration at Coulumbus and Pawn. PTC. Gabriel M Richardson (48) Homeless for McDonough Co FTA...

Muddy River News This Week: Adam Yates, chief of Quincy Police Department

Bob Gough talks to Adam Yates, Quincy’s new police chief, about the state of the department and gives a warning about the elimination of cash bail in Illinois. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase...
2 injured in northeast Missouri head-on crash involving UTV, pickup

ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — Two southeast Iowa residents were hurt in a head-on crash in northeast Missouri. It happened at 6 p.m. Friday on Sycamore Street in Alexandria. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a UTV driven by a 17-year-old boy, from Keokuk, Iowa, crested a hill at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
Two in Ft. Madison facing drug, child endangerment charges

FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A man and woman from Fort Madison are facing drug related charges and a child endangerment charge. Jerry Beames, 54, and Sherri Beames, 38, were arrested on Thursday in the 1700 block of 35th St. in Fort Madison following the execution of a search warrant at the home by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
Quincy police, City facing excessive force lawsuit

A Quincy man, serving a six-year sentence for meth possession, is suing the City of Quincy and eight Quincy Police Department officers over what he says was excessive force used during his 2020 arrest. At a hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in Springfield, a December 12th trial date was...
Settlement reached in Lovelace civil suit

A settlement has been reached in the Federal lawsuit filed by Curtis Lovelace and his family against the City of Quincy, former Police Chief Rob Copley, several current and former officers, Adams County, State's Attorney Gary Farha and former Adams County Coroner Jim Keller. That settlement was reached at a...
Illinois receives nearly $200 million in federal funding for enhancements to the Quincy Veterans’ Home

QUINCY – Illinois is the recipient of a final grant of $194,762,750 from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs for enhancements to the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy. The allocation will be used for campus reconstruction and replacement of the current veterans’ home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. Additionally, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created. This upgrade will modernize the campus and provide a cost effective, state-of-the-art facility with single occupancy rooms and a more intimate setting for Illinois’ veterans needing skilled nursing care. Built in 1886, Quincy is the oldest Illinois veterans’ home and sits on 210 acres along the Mississippi River.
One person injured in Lee County crash

Lee County, IA- One person was injured following a vehicle rollover as a result of a high-speed pursuit into Lee County. The Pen City Current reports that the vehicle was going southbound on Highway 218 out of Henry County to Lee County. Lee County deputies deployed stop sticks just north of 190th street.
