Click here to read the full article. VENICE, Italy — The house of Pierre Cardin paid a new tribute to the Space-Age couturier on July 2, the day he would have turned 100 and in the city that represented his favorite Italian retreat before his death in December 2020 at age 98. “My uncle did not really like receiving birthday wishes but he was thinking to celebrate his 100th birthday with some special event in Paris,” said his great-nephew Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, who took over as chief executive officer of the company in 2018 and went on to become its president and artistic...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 15 HOURS AGO