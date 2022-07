VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was presumably bitten by a shark Sunday morning, according to officials with Volusia County beaches. The victim, a 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach, was surfing around 11:50 a.m. Sunday next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot, presumably by a shark, beach officials said.

