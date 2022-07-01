ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

When can I travel after testing positive for COVID?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Grace Reader
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXNIF_0gRka3sM00

( KXAN ) — Cities across the U.S. are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases comes as many prepare to travel over the Fourth of July holiday. Health leaders warn against traveling if you’re sick or have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you avoid travel if:

  • You have COVID-19 symptoms
  • You tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a 10-day window of first experiencing symptoms or getting the positive test result
  • You are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test
  • You had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The CDC recommends waiting 10 days after exposure to travel but also said people might test negative five days after exposure and wear a mask for the remainder of that 10-day period

You can find all of the CDC’s travel recommendations here .

Traveling domestically

National data from the CDC shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are going up nationwide. Case numbers are also trending upwards, though health leaders have noted because of the prominence of at-home tests, those case numbers are underreported.

What to do if you have COVID symptoms, but your at-home test comes back negative

A number of counties in states along the West Coast, including in California, are in the CDC’s high-risk category. So is much of Florida, the western border of Louisiana and the Gulf coast-side of Texas. Those risk levels are based on a weekly average of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people, percent of inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 admissions to hospitals per 100,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49giwZ_0gRka3sM00
COVID-19 community levels in US by county (Courtesy CDC)

You can find the community levels for the county you’re traveling to using this CDC tool .

International travel

Just a few weeks ago, the CDC lifted its reentry requirements , meaning you no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to get back into the country. Non-U.S. citizens that intend to simply visit the United States are still required to show proof of vaccination.

The CDC has listed many countries in the high-risk category, meaning they recommend being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations before traveling. Those countries include France, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Italy. You can find the full list here .

There are no countries listed in the “do not travel” category as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man convicted of stabbing and lighting dog on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When police confronted Orlando Vela, he was pushing a shopping cart containing a dog that had been stabbed and set on fire, according to prosecutors. Vela produced a dagger and fought with officers before being taken into custody, according to a District Attorney’s office release. An examination of the dog revealed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed during Oildale attempted robbery identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have identified a man fatally shot Sunday during an attempted robbery at an Oildale tobacco shop. Odulio Rodriguez, 36, was declared dead at the scene at Gravity Tobacco on Roberts Lane near Locust Street, according to a coroner’s release. A gunman entered at about 4:50 p.m. and fired as […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
KGET

Man allegedly stabbed by son died of leg wound: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 71-year-old man who authorities say was killed by his son died from a stab wound to the leg, according to the coroner’s office. Richard Daniel Alvarez Jr. was stabbed June 13 at an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Real Road, officials said. He was declared dead at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man who led deputies on high-speed chase died by suicide: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man occupying a vehicle that fled authorities in multiple counties and whose body was found in an orchard off Highway 46 died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to coroner’s officials. Kittipong Kuanbooncharn, 20, of Lompoc was pronounced dead at the scene June 8, about a mile north of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fentanyl, guns seized in separate probation searches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers seized drugs and guns and made several arrests in searches conducted Tuesday. During a search of a home in Bakersfield, officers found 3,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 17 grams of fentanyl powder and a large amount of cash, according to probation officials. Juan Garcia, 20, was arrested on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Positive Test#Mexico#National
KGET

Inmate dies at Lerdo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell at Lerdo Jail was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will be performed, according to a coroner’s release. Louie Grijalva III was found unresponsive at 3:43 p.m. June 27, said the release. It contained...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Multi-structure fire in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In southeast Bakersfield near Stephens Drive, fire crews were extinguishing a multi-structure fire that started at about 9:24 p.m., according to the PulsePoint website. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer, the fire was started by fireworks but this has yet to be confirmed by fire officials. There is no word yet […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 40 years for Oildale robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In July of last year, Raymond Rojas used a vehicle to block a car parked at an auto parts store in Oildale then pointed a gun at the driver and demanded money. When he didn’t comply, Rojas fired a shot, hitting the man in the leg and shattering his femur, prosecutors […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGET

Illegally-owned guns seized after shootout: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three illegally-owned guns were seized after a gunfight at a southwest Bakersfield apartment complex, police said. No gunshot victims were located after Monday evening’s shootout but officers found bullet casings of different calibers in the complex in the 500 block of Lansing Drive, south of Stockdale Avenue and west of South […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in off-road vehicle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old Maricopa man died from blunt force trauma in an off-road vehicle crash the morning of June 20, coroner’s officials say. Justin James Fowler died at the scene of a crash that happened on private property north of Petroleum Club Road and Kerto Road in Taft, officials said.
MARICOPA, CA
KGET

Kern River drowning victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man from Panorama City drowned June 19 in the Kern River, coroner’s officials say. Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo was witnessed swimming in the river when he went below the water and didn’t surface, a coroner’s release says. He was pulled from the water and taken to Kern Medical, where […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man found dead after crash by Westside Parkway identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed in the Friant Kern Canal has been identified. Scott James Ray, 64, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that came to rest in the canal near the 7800 block of Westside Parkway, according to coroner’s officials. […]
KGET

Child, 2, who died in apparent drowning identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The name of a 2-year-old girl who apparently drowned Saturday has been released. Brooklyn Marie Brown died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Corazon Court, near Breckenridge and Vineland roads, according to coroner’s officials. She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical. This incident is a reminder for parents […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3-year-old drowns at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old child was pronounced dead after a drowning Saturday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were called to a home on Corazon Court in a neighborhood near Breckenridge and Vineland roads just before 5 p.m. for reports of a drowning. A 3-year-old was pulled from a pool and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy