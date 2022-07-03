ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan 6 hearings – live: Liz Cheney warns not prosecuting Trump would lead to ‘graver’ threat

By Oliver O'Connell,Andrew Naughtie and Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
 3 days ago

January 6 committee vice-chair Liz Cheney has rejected the idea that prosecuting a former president would inflame political tensions in America. Looking the other way from potential criminal activity would lead to a “graver” threat, the congresswoman said.

Meanwhile MrTrump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month, according to new reporting from The New York Times .

Polling shows a narrowing gap with Ron DeSantis , and other potential candidates’ aides told the AP they felt increasingly emboldened.

As speculation about shifts in support grows, Mr Trump has lashed out at Ms Hutchinson on Truth Social and in a Newsmax interview. Calling her a “whack job”, Mr Trump questioned whether she had in fact told the truth under oath. He also claimed that she asked for a job when he decamped to Florida when he left office.

Her testimony that Mr Trump lunged for the wheel of a car and grabbed a Secret Service agent when told he would not be taken to the Capitol on 6 January 2021 has been denied by Tony Ornato, the former agent she told her the story.

