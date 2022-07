The Federal Communications Commission granted approval for Elon Musk’s SpaceX company to provide Starlink satellite internet to a range of vehicles, including RVs and planes. While the decision is a win for Starlink, the company said that if the “FCC does not reject the rule changes proposed by Dish for 12 GHz spectrum, Starlink customers will experience harmful interference more than 77% of the time and total outage of service 74% of the time, rendering Starlink unusable for most Americans.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO