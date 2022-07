SEATTLE - Health officials say COVID is exploding in our state and the CDC is recommending people mask up in six counties in an effort to curb new infections. The statewide seven-day case rate is around 241 new cases per 100,000 people, and 10% of all hospital beds are being used by COVID patients. Officials say 68% of the state’s population has received at least two doses of the vaccine.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO