GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Leslie English, 60, was arrested yesterday and charged with operating a vessel while impaired. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers who were patrolling Lake Santa Fe decided to conduct a boating safety inspection on English’s boat at about 2:00 p.m. yesterday. They reported that when they asked English to retrieve his safety gear, they saw signs of impairment, so once the inspection was complete, they asked to come aboard his vessel to administer field sobriety tests.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO