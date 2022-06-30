A new exhibit in Washington, D.C. is celebrating positive images of Black fatherhood, EIN Presswire reports.
The “It Takes A Village (ITAV): Basics of Boyhood and Messages for Manhood” initiative has announced the opening of its new exhibit, “Framing Fatherhood,” which highlights and celebrates positive images of Black fatherhood and masculinity. The photo exhibit features 75 different photographs from prominent Black male photographers while showcasing Black men...thewestsidegazette.com
