After a challenging 2021-22 school year, teachers are sharing the impact that classroom pets have had on their students. The Pets in the Classroom grant program conducted a survey this spring of teachers who received funding toward a classroom pet through the program in the past three years. With 1119 teachers throughout the United States and Canada responding, the survey provided valuable insight into the multitude of ways that students are benefiting from interacting with pets in an educational setting.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO