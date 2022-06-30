ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 99)￼

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Everyone wants to go to heaven, but no one wants to die.” This has been said by some preachers who teach the word of God every week. As he currently remains on a journey with stage four lung cancer, Pastor Fuzz joins the Nashville community in mourning the loss of his...

wvlt.tv

Nashville woman denied birth control replacement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman expressed her concerns after being denied medical help from a local clinic. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade in January, many women around the country are trying to find new options for birth control. One Nashville woman posted about her experience on Tik Tok, describing her experience trying to get her birth control replaced. The video now has over 900,000 comments.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTGS

Nashville couple celebrates 81st wedding anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After serving in World War II and serving her community as a crossing guard, this Bellevue couple is celebrating eight decades of marriage. On Thursday, Dorothy and James Singleton's 81st wedding anniversary took place. They have lived their entire lives in the Nashville area. After...
NASHVILLE, TN
streetfoodblog.com

Strive Thai Ni Yom In Tennessee To Get Genuine Thai Meals

The American South is stuffed with scrumptious flavors and meals, however a lot of the meals that the area is finest recognized for are within the “fried” and “creamy” classes. Nashville, Tennessee, nonetheless, has change into a mecca for connoisseurs of taste and foodie enjoyable. Town welcomes small eateries and bigger chains with open arms, but it surely’s regionally owned scorching spots like Thai Ni Yom that deliver essentially the most distinctive style to town’s panorama. Thai Ni Yom is positioned within the wildly fashionable L&L Market on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville, and the tucked-away scorching spot is a should for hungry of us looking for a little bit of spice.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Former WSM-TV weatherman and chalk tosser dies at 85

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former WSM-TV weatherman George Goldtrap passed away at age 85 on Thursday. Goldtrap was born in North Nashville in 1937. He attended David Lipscomb College, where he met Peggy Garrett, to who he was then married for 64 years, according to his son Jason Goldtrap on Facebook.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

It has likely been a challenge to keep the kids busy this summer. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Nashville activists plan ‘sleep-in’ as homelessness bill becomes law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law places a fine and makes it a felony to camp on public property. in response, advocates for unhoused people are planning to march from Legislative Plaza to Riverfront Park where they will sleep out on the public property with the intention of being arrested.
1029thebuzz.com

There’s one BIG shark in Nashville….

For another day. Its actually in Smynra too. For the 34th annual Shark Week on Discovery Channel , Discovery Channel is launching two Shark blimps. The one launched from Smyrna will make its way to Atlanta before heading to the East Coast. Full story here.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Greenhouse Ministries Key Part of Helping Homeless, Poor

Murfreesboro has grown over the last few decades. And along with the other blossoming cities, it’s quickly seeing that growth comes at many costs. One of those costs is the uptick in the city’s homeless population. Vagrancy itself is nothing new to the area. But the influx of homeless people has brought attention to a whole new set of problems.
