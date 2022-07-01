SIM Fitness: Table Tennis **NEW TIME**

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
During the Town's annual Children's Parade, Flower Mound kids will parade through town on decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, and strollers! Lineup for the Children's Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Eaton and Timber Creek Road with the parade starting promptly at 10 a.m. The parade is open to all who may wish to take part (non-motorized vehicles only).
Every 4th of July, join Flower Mound’s biggest celebration of the year! Independence Fest features live music, a variety of food trucks and vendors, a kid’s zone, car show, and, of course, an explosive fireworks finale! Randy Rogers Band will headline our celebration this year! Known for hits like “Kiss Me In The Dark” and “In My Arms Instead,” the band has spent the last 20 years bringing the Texas Country tradition to fans around the nation and beyond. With global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions, we know Randy Rogers Band will have Bakersfield Park rockin’ like never before. To learn more, visit www.flower-mound.com/festival.
In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the Community Activity Center will operate on an adjusted schedule on Monday, July 4 and Tuesday, July 5. The CAC will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4, and will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 5.
