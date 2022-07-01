SIM Fitness: Table Tennis **NEW TIME**

Every 4th of July, join Flower Mound’s biggest celebration of the year! Independence Fest features live music, a variety of food trucks and vendors, a kid’s zone, car show, and, of course, an explosive fireworks finale! Randy Rogers Band will headline our celebration this year! Known for hits like “Kiss Me In The Dark” and “In My Arms Instead,” the band has spent the last 20 years bringing the Texas Country tradition to fans around the nation and beyond. With global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions, we know Randy Rogers Band will have Bakersfield Park rockin’ like never before. To learn more, visit www.flower-mound.com/festival.

2 DAYS AGO