Outdoor Family Storytimes are 30-35 minutes long and are filled with active songs and stories. Participation is encouraged! We spread out on the Library lawn and there's plenty of space for everyone. These Storytimes are weather dependent. Outdoor Family Storytime has no registration. If cancellation is necessary due to weather or other factors out of our control, an announcement will be made on social media and noted on the event calendar.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO