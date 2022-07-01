Fresh Seasons Spotlight on Zach Aden

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska South central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Northeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellfleet, or 14 miles west of Curtis, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wellfleet, Maywood, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo and Somerset. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 45 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

