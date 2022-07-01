ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothenburg, NE

Fresh Seasons Spotlight on Zach Aden

By Ellen Mortensen
gothenburgleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Aden has been the long-time floor manager for the Peterson family in their supermarket, and now Fresh Seasons Market. His job entails keeping track of and ordering about half of the grocery items, all of the frozen items and all of the alcohol. He deals with all of the company’s...

www.gothenburgleader.com

Comments / 1

Related
Kearney Hub

Fort Kearney Trading Post back bigger, better than ever

KEARNEY — Fort Kearney Trading Post has been reborn. Friday afternoon, the store’s operator, Brandon Garrels, posted briefly on Facebook that the convenience store at the Minden Interstate 80 exit east of Kearney has reopened. During an interview with the Kearney Hub, Garrels revealed there are a lot...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

After 16 days, back like Dorothy, Toto

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night can delay mail, they say, but modern technology can. As I write this, my mail is lost somewhere between here and northern New Mexico. Shortly before I moved away from Kearney June 3, I submitted an online change-of-address form at USPS.gov. Six days later, when I hurried back to Kearney after that New Mexico gig flopped, my mail refused to follow.
KEARNEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Funeral Services for Nicholas Osterhoudt, age 20

Nicholas G. “Nick” Osterhoudt, 20, of Grand Island, NE, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home in Grand Island, NE. Services are being planned for a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family with designation at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Gothenburg, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Box Butte, Buffalo, Cherry, Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Box Butte; Buffalo; Cherry; Cheyenne; Custer; Dawes; Dawson; Deuel; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garden; Gosper; Grant; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Phelps; Red Willow; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 427 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BOX BUTTE BUFFALO CHERRY CHEYENNE CUSTER DAWES DAWSON DEUEL FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARDEN GOSPER GRANT HALL HARLAN HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PHELPS RED WILLOW SHERIDAN SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Board to consider donating funds to North Platte Chamber to purchase former Greenbrier building

The Lincoln County commissioners meeting will take place on Tuesday due to the Fourth of July holiday. The board will consider a proposal to donate $4.6 million to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation to purchase the former Greenbrier property at 18610 U.S. Highway 30 near Hershey as part of the Hershey Industrial Rail Park.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney police announces streets it’s targeting in July

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced its priority enforcement zones for July. - Eighth Street — Second Avenue to F Avenue; and,. - 11th Avenue — 39th Street to 56th Street. Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal...
KEARNEY, NE
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man dies in Nebraska motorcycle, SUV crash

NORTH PLATTE —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Friday in North Platte, Nebraska. According to the North Platte Police Department, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by by Justin V. Trussell, 58, of Kendall, Kansas, was southbound on Jeffers Street and struck a northbound 1995 Ford Bronco driven by Donald L. Hazen, 85, of North Platte, who was turning west on Walker Road.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awg
KSNB Local4

Meth convictions land four central Nebraskans in federal prison

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraskans, including two men from Grand Island, are headed to federal prison for meth-related drug convictions. In a press release the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported details on these cases:. Derek Hartford, 33, Grand Island, sentenced to 10 years for meth possession and marijuana...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska South central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Northeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellfleet, or 14 miles west of Curtis, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wellfleet, Maywood, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo and Somerset. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 45 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Infant found with symptoms similar to 'wartime prisoners'

NORTH PLATTE -- A couple in North Platte is charged with child negligence after their infant son was found to be severely malnourished. Thursday, bond was set and filed for 37-year-old Jason Borda and 34-year-old Melinda Borda in Lincoln County Court. According to court documents, North Platte Police responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KSNB Local4

Kearney man headed to trial court in teenage rape case

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man accused of raping two 15-year-old victims is headed to trial court. Hunter Pokorney, 19, is charged with two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault after the victims accused him of rape. He is also charged with felony Enticement by Electronic Device. Pokorney waived...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy