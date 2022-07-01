Cryptocurrencies a clear danger: India central bank chief

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is facing liquidity rumors after the struggling cryptocurrency exchange conflated its in-house stablecoin with the U.S. dollar for online trades. This has been a rough week for the overall digital asset market and Coinbase has in no way been spared the carnage. The exchange’s stock price briefly dipped below $45—rarely dodging a new all-time low—on Thursday before staging a minor rally to close just over $47 (-5.5%). Nonetheless, it’s a far cry from the stock’s nearly $400 peak following its direct listing on the Nasdaq in April 2021.

