Cryptocurrencies a clear danger: India central bank chief

By Pradipta Mukherjee
forkast.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies are a “clear danger” and have the potential to disrupt financial stability, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said. “Anything that derives value based on make believe, without any underlying, is just...

US News and World Report

How Will Cryptocurrency Regulation Affect Crypto Prices?

When it comes to trading stocks, to a certain extent, investors know what to expect. Stocks are heavily regulated, and these regulations protect investors from fraud and other risks. However, when it comes to cryptocurrencies, government regulations have yet to be put in place. This means the crypto markets carry less certainty with them, and hence, greater risk than the stock market.
CURRENCIES
ZDNet

Singapore may introduce further cryptocurrency restrictions

Singapore is mulling over additional rules in cryptocurrency trading that it says are necessary to safeguard the general public. These may include restrictions on retail trading and the use of leverage in cryptocurrency transactions. The revelation comes weeks after repeated warnings from the government that cryptocurrencies, due to their "sharp...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Central African Republic President: Crypto Is Key to Financial Inclusion

LONDON (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies are the solution to tackling financial exclusion in the Central African Republic, its President Faustin-Archange Touadera said on Sunday, citing the cost of opening bank accounts. "The alternative to cash is cryptocurrency," Touadera said at a launch event for crypto initiative Sango hosted by the country,...
WORLD
coingeek.com

Coinbase’s conflation of in-house stablecoin, US dollar sparks liquidity concerns

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is facing liquidity rumors after the struggling cryptocurrency exchange conflated its in-house stablecoin with the U.S. dollar for online trades. This has been a rough week for the overall digital asset market and Coinbase has in no way been spared the carnage. The exchange’s stock price briefly dipped below $45—rarely dodging a new all-time low—on Thursday before staging a minor rally to close just over $47 (-5.5%). Nonetheless, it’s a far cry from the stock’s nearly $400 peak following its direct listing on the Nasdaq in April 2021.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

India: Crypto-exchange volumes are falling, but for how long

Global crypto-holders suffered a lot during the crypto-winter. In fact, the global market cap of cryptocurrencies even dropped below $1 trillion. This is a far cry from the peak in November 2021 when it amassed $3 trillion. While a lot of universal challenges have pulled back the market’s growth this...
WORLD
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Now

Cardano already is the world's eighth-biggest cryptocurrency. Developers are working on upgrades that could attract more users to this blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Legend Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Collapse Says One Chart Could Be the ‘Big Tell’ for BTC

Veteran trader Peter Brandt is highlighting one metric which might reveal whether Bitcoin (BTC) has what it takes to rally after months of market woes. Brandt, who became a famous figure in crypto circles after correctly calling Bitcoin’s 2018 collapse, tells his 664,300 Twitter followers that it would be a positive development for BTC if the Bitcoin Dominance chart (BTC.D) manages to reach 50%.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
pymnts

Bank of America Has Lost Half of Its Active Crypto Users

The number of active cryptocurrency users at Bank of America has been cut in half due to the prolonged rout in the market, Bloomberg wrote Thursday (June 30). As of May, Bank of America had under 500,000 crypto users. In November of last year, it had over 1 million. That initial surge came as bitcoin and some other tokens were hitting their record highs, but things have shifted dramatically.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

What Traders Are Saying About Bitcoin's Biggest Monthly Loss in 11 Years

Bitcoin slid almost 38% in June to record its second-biggest monthly loss since its debut in 2009. It traded over $31,000 on June 1 and dropped to as low as $17,700 mid-month, before recovering and ending the month at $19,209, according to CoinGecko data. The monthly decline is second only...
BUSINESS
WWD

China’s Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First Globally Distributed Bilingual Title

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – China’s fashion publishing giant Huasheng Media is launching in September its first bilingual, and globally distributed fashion and lifestyle title: Hao Magazine. The publisher said the new title, whose publishing permit is under the Shenzhen Women’s Federation, will release eight issues a year, with a focus on culture, fashion, lifestyle, and social responsibilities.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo]Yu Prize Award Ceremony in Shanghai Chuxuan Feng, founder of Huasheng Media, said Hao, which means goodness in Chinese, aims to “introduce new perspectives on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
US News and World Report

Bitcoin Falls Below $19,000, Further Shaking Crypto Markets

(Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 6.1% to $18,866.77 at 2004 GMT on Thursday, putting the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency down $1,226.41 from its previous close and down 60.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Several big players in the cryptocurrency markets have had difficulties, and further declines could...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin might be on another precipice. A technical analyst says another crash could be coming for the world's biggest crypto.

Happy Friday readers. Phil Rosen here — boy am I glad to see you today. As a final send-off before the long weekend, I wanted to share some more chipper news…. But in a bear market that's harder to come by. So instead, I'll be explaining the crypto downturn, and why a top analyst says bitcoin still has plenty of room to fall (even though it just sagged below $19,000 yesterday).
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase-backed Vauld becomes the latest crypto lender to pause withdrawals

Vauld announced July 4 that it will immediately suspend withdrawals, trading, and deposits on the platform due to volatile market conditions and the impact on key business partners. The statement also mentioned that users had withdrawn $197.7 million since June 12 due to mounting fears over CeFi lenders the same...
MARKETS

