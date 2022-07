Those looking to play basketball, tennis or pickleball at Lewes Canalfront Park this summer will have to wait until August. The City of Lewes will be repaving the courts with a new material that officials say is vastly superior to the current surface. Lines for basketball, tennis and pickleball will also be painted, upgrading the cosmetics and quality of both arenas. Unfortunately for those utilizing the courts, the contractor performing the work requires the temperature to be 80 degrees and rising in order to lay out the new surface.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO