Air travelers brace for delays over July 4th weekend

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those braving the skies over the...

www.cbsnews.com

BBC

Travel insurance: Air passengers warned to check for strike cover

Four in 10 travel insurance policies offer no protection for air passengers if holidays are cancelled owing to strikes, Which? has warned. While airlines are required by law to refund the cost of a cancelled flight, some holidaymakers could lose money spent on hotels and other expenses. The consumer group...
TRAVEL
CBS San Francisco

July 4th holiday weekend kicks off hellish summer for some air travelers

SFO -- The July 4th holiday weekend is off to a rough start for many people choosing to fly. The summer travel season is packed with unprecedented challenges for thousands of travelers. With just 15 cancellations in the last 24 hours, SFO is faring better than many major airports in the us and abroad. Still, the crowds are here, and so are headaches and disruptions. Getting home to Humboldt County for the Childs family has been anything but smooth. "We spent 45-50 minutes on the tarmac because our gate had other planes in it, so and then we got to the customs line...
LIFESTYLE
WebMD

July 4 Air Travel Topping Pre-Pandemic Levels

Jul 2, 2022 -- COVID is still in the air, and so are American travelers. The number of airline customers passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints for the July 4th holiday weekend is exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The TSA reports 2,490,490 people were screened at checkpoints on Friday, July 1, compared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
#Wbz Tv
TheDailyBeast

Airline Cancellations, Delays Strand Thousands of People Fourth of July Weekend

Tensions for travelers are rising this holiday weekend as cancellations and delays abound in airports across the country. Almost 600 Friday flights were canceled and over 7,600 were late, CNBC reported. The disruptions eased to about 700 delayed flights by Saturday morning. Close to 30 percent of American Airlines’ entire schedule was delayed Friday—970 flights—and Delta wasn’t too far behind, with 756 flights delayed, about a quarter of its schedule. Amid airline staff shortages and widespread protests, flight problems are higher than pre-pandemic numbers. “If you’ve encountered delays and cancellations recently, I apologize,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in an email frequent flyer members Thursday. “We’ve spent years establishing Delta as the industry leader in reliability, and though the majority of our flights continue to operate on time, this level of disruption and uncertainty is unacceptable.” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted Saturday that travelers should apply for a refund if their flights are canceled.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Traveling for July 4? Brace yourself for big crowds, delays

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As if summer travel in 2022 wasn’t already bad enough, the July 4 holiday is upon us—and experts say it will likely be the busiest travel weekend of the year so far.
LIFESTYLE
Axios

Air travel hits pandemic record despite airline chaos

A pandemic-era record number of people took to the skies over the Fourth of July weekend in the U.S. despite predictions of a hellish few days for air travel. Driving the news: Nearly 2.5 million people passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints Friday, the most since February 2020. Another 2.2...
TRAVEL
CBS News

Americans brace for a Fourth of July travel nightmare

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be a difficult one for travelers. The airline industry is struggling with a spike in flight cancellations and delays, while drivers face high gas prices. CBS News transportation correspondent Errol Barnett has more.
TRAVEL
CBS New York

AAA: Record number of travelers expected over July 4 weekend

NEW YORK -- The busy holiday travel season is underway.But this year it comes with even more headaches for flyers as delays and cancellations continue to mount, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Thursday.In an unusual move, airlines such as Delta are allowing customers to change flights at no added cost, for what they are calling "operational challenges."The company says it expects to see customer volume this weekend at levels not seen since before the pandemic.It had already been a very long day for Alexander Mihas when Cline-Thomas met him at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday morning."My flights got cancelled twice, and then...
GAS PRICE
TheConversationCanada

Cancelled flights, disrupted vacations, frayed tempers: FAQs about the chaos in the airline industry

People around the world are anxious to travel again as pandemic restrictions are being lifted. But those planning to jump on a plane for a vacation have been frustrated by chaos in the airline industry. In both North America and Europe, thousands of flights have been cancelled and hundreds of thousands of passengers have had their trips disrupted. Here are answers to some key questions about the current problems with air travel. Why are so many flights being cancelled or delayed? The principal cause of the disruptions has been a shortage of qualified personnel at airports to handle the recent surge in...
LIFESTYLE
frommers.com

Airlines Messed Up 2022. All Your Travel Plans Should Be Cancellable Now

However you slice it, the airlines messed up this summer. They overpromised and can't deliver, and we're the ones paying the price. 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend last week. Some 900 flights were canceled outright on Sunday alone. The carriers simply can't get a handle on their own staffing and scheduling shortcomings, and yet despite such teetering unreliability, airfares are about 47% higher this summer than a year ago.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Delays, cancelations and $10,000 oversold flight offers: Chaos as 4 July travel sets pandemic air travel records

Travelers headed off for the 4 July weekend experienced delays, overnight stays in airports and even $10,000 offers to give up seats on oversold flights, as the US braces for its busiest Independence Day holiday since before the pandemic.On Friday, nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the US, with the worst breakdowns at New York City-area airports.Forty-five per cent of flights were delayed out of LaGuardia, while 44 per cent of flights were delayed at the John F Kennedy and Newark airpots, according to data from Flight Aware.Their analysis found that JetBlue and Allegiant Air were the worst carriers...
TRAVEL

