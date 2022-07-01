Air travelers brace for delays over July 4th weekend

SFO -- The July 4th holiday weekend is off to a rough start for many people choosing to fly. The summer travel season is packed with unprecedented challenges for thousands of travelers. With just 15 cancellations in the last 24 hours, SFO is faring better than many major airports in the us and abroad. Still, the crowds are here, and so are headaches and disruptions. Getting home to Humboldt County for the Childs family has been anything but smooth. "We spent 45-50 minutes on the tarmac because our gate had other planes in it, so and then we got to the customs line...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO