ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Sheriff's Crime Lab Recognition

sdsheriff.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego County Sheriff's Department is proud to announce a national recognition for its Regional Crime Laboratory. This certification is from the Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC). OSAC is a collaborative body of more than 500 forensic science practitioners, industry scholars, lawyers and other experts who represent local, state...

www.sdsheriff.gov

Comments / 0

Related
sdsheriff.gov

Fireworks Arrest - Fallbrook

A man is under arrest after a large cache of fireworks was discovered in his garage. The illegal fireworks were found just before 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 in the 200 block of East View Street in Fallbrook. Deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation were following up on reports...
FALLBROOK, CA
sdsheriff.gov

In-Custody Death – Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility

On July 2, 2022, 40-year-old Erica Wahlberg died at a local hospital while in Sheriff’s custody. Every death is a tragedy and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is sympathetic to Miss Wahlberg’s family and loved ones. A Sheriff's Family Liaison Officer has been assigned and the family has been notified of her passing.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman in San Diego Sheriff's Custody Dies in Hospital

A 40-year-old woman died at a hospital Saturday while in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Erica Wahlberg was arrested on June 27 around 2:45 p.m. by sheriff's deputies for an outstanding drug warrant, according to Lt. Chris Steffen of the SDCSD Homicide Unit. Just before 9...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sandiegocountynews.com

Deputies to conduct Fourth of July DUI patrols

San Diego, CA–Sheriff’s Deputies will be conducting increased impaired driving patrols on July 4 and throughout the weekend. In 2021, deputies arrested 909 people for impaired driving in San Diego County. So far in 2022, nearly 450 people have been arrested for driving under the influence by the Sheriff’s Department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forensic Science#Dna#Osac#The Sheriff S Crime Lab#The San Diego Sheriff
sdsheriff.gov

Incident at Scripps Mercy Hospital - San Diego

The Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident involving a Deputy and an Incarcerated Person at Scripps Mercy Hospital at 4077 5th Avenue in the city of San Diego. On July 2, 2022, at 3:30 pm a Deputy requested assistance with the Incarcerated Person he was with at the hospital. The Sheriff's Department, San Diego Police Department, and hospital security responded to the incident.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Fourth Of July DUI Patrols

Watch for increased impaired driving patrols this holiday weekend. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants you to celebrate responsibly this Independence Day by not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Sheriff’s Deputies will be conducting increased impaired driving patrols on Monday, July 4 and throughout the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sdsheriff.gov

Assault With A Deadly Weapon

On July 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM, Sheriff's Deputies from the Lemon Grove Substation responded to the Massachusetts Avenue MTS Trolley Station for a report of an individual who had been stabbed. While deputies were with the individual who had been stabbed at the Massachusetts Station, another stabbing victim was being attended to at the 62nd Street MTS Trolley Station by the San Diego Police Department. It was later learned the individual at the Massachusetts Avenue station, identified as Terry McClure (3/17/1996), was the suspect who stabbed the victim at the 62nd Street location. Both McClure and the victim were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital for evaluation and treatment of their injuries. McClure sustained minor cuts to his hands and arm. The victim sustained a stab wound to his upper body. The victim underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Laboratories
News 8 KFMB

Class action lawsuit launched against San Diego Sheriff's Department

SAN DIEGO — No more deaths. That's the word from activists and family members on Thursday to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. On Thursday, the Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego and the North County Equity and Justice Coalition announced they are joining a class action lawsuit against the department saying, they're putting their anger into action.
FOX 5 San Diego

Police arrest man suspected of killing 18-year-old outside party

SAN DIEGO — Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting an 18-year-old as he and his friends drove away from a party in the College Area last weekend, officials said. Police arrested 22-year-old David Vereen in the Bay Terraces neighborhood on Friday, the San Diego Police Department...
NBC San Diego

Woman in Rancho Bernardo Carjacked at Gunpoint

A man armed with a handgun carjacked a woman in Rancho Bernardo on Thursday. A man in his mid-20s walked up to a 36-year-old woman in a green 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at an apartment complex in the 11200 block of Paseo Montanoso around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy