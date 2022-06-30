Sheriff's Crime Lab Recognition

On July 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM, Sheriff's Deputies from the Lemon Grove Substation responded to the Massachusetts Avenue MTS Trolley Station for a report of an individual who had been stabbed. While deputies were with the individual who had been stabbed at the Massachusetts Station, another stabbing victim was being attended to at the 62nd Street MTS Trolley Station by the San Diego Police Department. It was later learned the individual at the Massachusetts Avenue station, identified as Terry McClure (3/17/1996), was the suspect who stabbed the victim at the 62nd Street location. Both McClure and the victim were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital for evaluation and treatment of their injuries. McClure sustained minor cuts to his hands and arm. The victim sustained a stab wound to his upper body. The victim underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO